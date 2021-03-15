A man and woman were taken into custody and cash, drugs and weapons seized early last week during a “casual encounter” and investigation into activities at a rural residence.
Tommy Otis Smith, 81, and Virginia Faye Presley, 53, both of T.O. Smith Rd., are charged with trafficking in a Schedule II drug. Smith was also charged with possession of firearms while in commission of a dangerous felony and Presley with possession of a legend drug for sale and/or delivery.
The incident occurred on March 5 when deputies traveled to the T.O. Smith Rd residence to talk with the persons living at the house, according to Deputy Jacob Moore’s report. While engaged with the couple, a prescription bottle was spotted sitting on an end table.
The prescription had been written for another person and neither occupant said the knew the person whose name was on the bottle.
Permission to search the house was given and deputies recovered Oxycodone, Morphine and $2,332 in cash. Also found at the residence were three handguns and one rifle.
Both were booked at the Justice Center with Smith placed under $25,000 and Presley placed under $17,500 bond.
Both will make appearances in Cumberland County General Sessions Court.
