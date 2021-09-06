The Make-A-Wish East Tennessee could easily have been called Make-A-Difference when they visited two Cumberland Countians Friday, Aug. 27, bestowing gifts on the two.
The presentations were made at 3:15 and 5:30 p.m. at the Weigel’s store off West Ave. The Weigel’s Family Foundation supports Make-A-Wish East Tennessee to make wishes come true, and was a major contributor to the two wishes fulfilled Friday.
Cody Potter, a 16-year-old personable young man, made his wish for a Macbook computer to have for school and for when he goes to college. The wish was made known to Make-A-Wish and after a vetting process, Cody received his Macbook and more.
Cody is a focused young man who hopes to use his computer to reach his goal of working in the medical field. His celebration was shortened by having to get to his part-time job which he works after school and on weekends.
The second wish granted was to Max Parsons, a 10-year-old pleasant young man whose favorite color is red. However, with all the electronic gadgets and gifts he received, he didn’t bat an eye on wearing a blue Make-A-Wish East Tennessee T-shirt for photos.
Max wished for a shopping spree including computer and game accessories and toys. While undergoing treatment for an undisclosed medical condition, Max would lose his appetite. He loves his snacks because of that and snacks were included in this gift bounty.
Max was all but dwarfed in the pile of computer games and accessories and was quite excited to get home to try out the gifts. It will be a big weekend Max will not forget. The family had a planned outing to Splash Country that weekend.
Make-A-Wish grants wishes of children between the ages of 3 and 17. A child’s treating physician will determine if the child is medically eligible for a wish, based on the medical criteria established by the foundation.
A child does not have to be terminally ill. Many of the wish children grow into adulthood and lead healthy, happy lives.
To learn more about or to donate to Make-A-Wish East Tennessee, visit their website or the national Make-A-Wish foundation website.
