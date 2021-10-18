Cumberland County Maintenance Supervisor Adam Sebia wants to provide for better safety of his employees and provide them with safety footwear and work clothes.
“They don’t adequate, safety-rated boots,” Sebia explained to the budget committee of the Cumberland County Commission during its Oct. 5 meeting. “They’re working around extreme hazards and equipment.”
He said he would allot each employee one pair of boots, to be replaced annually when the prior pair is turned in.
Sebia said he could also purchase work pants to provide a better price than the current rental program, and he wanted to buy coveralls and some winter wear for the seven maintenance employees and three custodians employed in the department.
“If you open one of these compactors and go in to take care of them to get them back online, it’s rather gruesome. We want to let these guys not ruin their uniforms,” Sebia said. “They can come out and get out of their coveralls and go back to somewhere else and not go into another office.”
Sebia proposed moving $1,750 from the “other charges” line of his budget and moving it to the uniforms line. The panel agreed and unanimously approved the amendment.
The line-item amendment was approved by the committee. It does not require approval of the full commission.
The committee also approved line-time budget amendments to provide $2,700 for data processing equipment for the Cumberland County Fire Department and $2,700 for data processing equipment for the Cumberland County Ambulance Service.
Funds will come from the in-service training budget for each department.
In other business, the following budget amendment resolutions were approved:
• Transfer $27,076 to building and contents insurance in the general purpose school fund to cover a higher premium, with funds coming from savings in the workman’s compensation and unemployment compensation budget lines, which came in under budget
• Recognize $2,192 in donations to the Art Circle Public Library, with funds going to the other charges line of the budget
• Moving $1,800 from the county unassigned fund balance to civil defense for equipment for Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency. The funds were approved by the budget committee but not included in the final budget approved by the county
• Moving $30,229 from the sanitation fund balance to
pay a new part-time employee for the sanitation depart-
ment. The position was approved by the budget committee during budget deliberations but not included in the final budget approved by the county
• Recognizing $61,777 in revenue from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office contract with the state for litter removal, and increasing expenditures to purchase two vehicles for prisoner and other transport
• Transfer $11,239 from the county’s unassigned fund balance to pay a part-time employee for the property assessor’s office to assist during the county’s reappraisal process
