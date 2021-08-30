Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies responding to a report of a burglary nabbed the a suspect near the scene and recovered mail from 13 different persons.
Joshua Daniel Linder, 25, 4621 S. York Hwy., Jamestown, is charged with burglary and mail theft, according to Deputy Jason Powers’ report.
Powers and Deputy Chuck Hennessee were responding to a residence on McCampbell Rd. where a storage building had just been broken into. While Hennessee met with the homeowner, Powers searched the area and found a man walking nearby with a multicolored bag in his hand. Powers approached the man and ordered him to drop what was in his hands and took the suspect into custody without incident.
Inside the bag was found a screwdriver, grill lighter and on his person and in the bag mail belonging to 13 different persons on Tabor Loop. It is not known whether anything was taken during the storage shed burglary.
Linder was taken to the Justice Center and booked on the two charges. Bond was set at $11,000 and Linder will appear in Cumberland County General Sessions Court at a later date.
