Two Cumberland County man were arrested within a week, accused of wielding machetes during domestic situations that turned violent. In both cases, no one was seriously injured, according to reports.
Robert Galdino Cantu, 28, 2121 Bowman Loop, arrested on felony aggravated domestic assault on Jan. 7. He was placed under $15,000 bond.
David Hedgecoth, 61, 18 Pedley St., is also charged with felony aggravated domestic assault in connection with an incident occurring on Jan. 9. He was placed under $10,000 bond. Both are to appear in General Sessions Court.
In the first incident, Cantu was taken into custody walking with a machete on Tabor Loop where deputies were headed after receiving a report of a domestic situation involving a weapon.
Deputy Kobe Cox wrote in his report that he found Casey Dixon walking in the roadway, carrying a machete, and suffering from a minor laceration to his hand.
Cantu reportedly sent Dixon a message on social media that he was going to Dixon’s home to confront Dixon about an issue between the two. The two met in the roadway where an argument took place, resulting in Cantu allegedly swinging the machete at Dixon.
Dixon reportedly grabbed the machete, resulting in the laceration to his hand. When deputies found Cantu on Tabor Loop, he was in possession of a camouflaged machete which was taken from him prior to the arrest.
Hedgecoth was arrested, according to Deputy Kenneth Iles’ report, after a physical assault involving weapons at a location off Southwinds Dr., not far from the swinging bridge.
The victim reportedly had multiple lacerations to her right arm.
Deputies later recovered the machete near a walking bridge off O Camp Rd. in Cumberland Mountain Retreat.
