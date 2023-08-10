A compromise solution will allow Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity to have a little more room around the Cumberland County Courthouse for their 16th annual Lunch on the Lawn event, set Sept. 15.
Habitat revised their request from a Main St. street closure to closing Second St. from Main St. to Thurman Ave. for the event.
Parking in front of the courthouse will also be closed that day, providing a little more room for vendors and guests at the annual fundraiser.
“The event has grown tremendously, and we’re proud of that. The community loves having the event. We’ve had a tremendous amount of growth and support,” said Vanessa Petty, executive director of the Cumberland County Habitat affiliate.
More than 50 local businesses participated last year by cooking up pots full of food to be served in painted bowls. This year, they expect even more businesses, and more than 2,000 bowls are being prepared.
This is the first year Habitat has asked to close Main St. for the event, requesting the main thoroughfare be closed from Second St. to Fourth St. during the event.
Petty said the request had been made to allow more room for the vendors and the people coming in to pick out their bowl and enter the event area.
The organization revised its request, shortening the length of the closure from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
But members of the council voiced concerns about the impact on traffic on the state highway. The matter has been passed on without action at two prior meetings.
There was also a question about moving the event to another location such as the Cumberland County Community Complex. Petty said the event is now in its 16th year and has always been held on the courthouse lawn.
Petty said, “Just to keep the integrity of the event, we would like to keep it at the courthouse. It’s where it’s always been. people love coming to the courthouse.”
She added visitors to the event continue to visit businesses on Main St. after enjoying their lunch.
Crossville Mayor R.J. Crawford said there were safety concerns. Traffic on Main St. has grown since Lunch on the Lawn first began.
“My concern is, regardless of how much signage we put both north- and south-bound, we are going to have tractor trailers that are not going to follow that and then we get in a situation where we have to do a left or right at those two choke points,” Crawford said.
He said the time for the closure may have changed, but it was still within the peak time for traffic downtown.
“I want to make sure we try to stick to what you all are doing,” Crawford said. “I think it’s a great event. I don’t want to take away from that.”
Members of the council suggested instead of moving the event onto Main St. from the courthouse lawn, to close Thurman Ave. and move toward The Amp and the library.
The topography isn’t as good in that direction. The Amp, for example, is bowl-shaped, making it difficult for vendors.
Also, with the front of the courthouse currently closed due to structural issues, the public must enter the courthouse from Thurman Ave. to access offices still open inside the facility, including the Veterans Service Office and Register of Deeds office.
Petty said, “We still want to continue to using the very front of the courthouse … The challenge we have is the amount of traffic. We had a tremendous line that was also impeding other vendors.
“We understand we need two booths there, or at least more space, for people to look at the bowls and be able to purchase their tickets. Having that road closure and all that space to put that out front, that way they have the room to spread out the bowls.”
If space is a concern, Crawford suggested closing Second St. from Main St. to Thurman. It would provide a place for people to wait to enter the event and for shuttles from parking at Crossville First United Methodist Church to drop people off there.
Closing a side street does not require a uniformed officer, either.
“You could keep north and south traffic going without too much impediment,” he said.
Kevin Music, city street supervisor, suggested blocking the parking spaces in front of the courthouse for the event, providing a little more space at the front of the courthouse lawn without impacting traffic.
The council unanimously approved the request to close Second St. from 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on the day of the event, following a motion by Crawford and supported by Council member Rob Harrison.
The council also passed the second of three readings required to enact an ordinance governing street closures.
Three readings are required for the ordinance to pass, and it would not take effect until Jan. 1, 2024.
The ordinance requires groups to apply for a temporary street closure permit with the city clerk.
Specific requirements include:
• Apply at least 60 days before the requested closure
• Pay a $100 nonrefundable application fee for requests that include Main St. or $50 for closures of other streets; the fee may be waived at the city manager’s discretion
• Applications may only cover one event date; events with multiple dates must submit multiple applications
• Pay a $250 refundable cash deposit to cover any costs incurred by the city to clean up after the event
• Provide proof of liability insurance of at least $1 million naming the city of Crossville as an additional insured for the event
• Notify all impacted businesses of the date and times at least 10 days before the street closure
• Limit event sponsors to no more than four temporary street closure permits in a calendar year
• Sponsor must provide adequate trash cans for the event and provide restroom facilities for any event lasting more than two hours
Street closure requests must include the name and contact information for the sponsoring organization or business, date and hours of the event, description of event and specific locations or affected intersections, and information on public address or recording equipment to be used as part of the event.
The city manager may approve street closures that do not involve Main St.
Governmental agencies, city events, funeral processions or closures related to construction or repairs are exempt from the ordinance. That includes the school system, which holds a homecoming parade each fall,
and the city’s Christmas parade.
Council member Art Gernt was not present for the Aug. 8 meeting.
