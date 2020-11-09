It was a beautiful autumn morning, the perfect setting with Lake Tansi in the background to honor those who served. The Lake Tansi Exchange Club invited all veterans and residents of Lake Tansi to their annual One Nation Under God observance to honor the veterans for their service on Saturday, Nov. 7. The club also dedicated new memorial bricks at the Lake Tansi Veterans Memorial Park, just in time for Veterans Day.
Originally, the bricks were set to be dedicated by the club on Memorial Day, but given the restrictions and mandates for COVID-19, the club postponed the dedication.
There were 33 new names engraved and installed at the Lake Tansi Veterans Memorial Park whose service to this country was eternalized.
“It turned out to be a beautiful day and nice ceremony,” said LTEC President Tim Witherite.
Sheriff Casey Cox had accepted the invitation to speak and present the nominees but was unable to attend. Thankfully, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Jail Administrator Captain Tim Claflin named the honorees and LTEC member Judi Elam presented their certificates and flags. The veterans whose names were honored for their service were: Everett Beichroth, Richard N. Vickroy, Alan E. Hansen, George Ellenberg, Thomas Konkol, Daniel Plumlee, Darrell L. Sweet, Kenneth W. Scholoerke, Ngoc Le Yen, Darwin Thomas, Edward P. Reigert, William H. Wade, John “Jack” Hord, Jerry Collier, William Bennett, Andrew M. Fabiano, John William Warner, Thomas Troxell Jr., Riley Troxell, Richard Troxell, Paul E. Carothers, Thomas Spivey III, Edward L. Rockensock, Richard W. Moye, Marianne Moye, Lars K. Vesper, Paul MacDonald, Paul D. Gardner, William T. Johnson, Simon A. Tucker, Geroge C. Bornscheuer, Lester D. Garland, and William E. Horton.
Taking care to practice COVID-19 distancing, LTEC didn’t hold their traditional One Nation Under God Breakfast of pancakes and fixings at the Thunderbird Recreation Center. Instead, following the outdoor presentation, a light outdoor breakfast was served at the Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion of individually wrapped sausage biscuits and individual fruits. Attendees were welcomed to sit down together with their families and friends to enjoy breakfast as together as they could be.
Thank you, veterans, for your service and patriotism.
If you’d like to honor a veteran, LTEC is accepting applications for memorial brick markers in Lake Tansi Veterans Memorial Park.
The park was dedicated to military veterans on July 4, 2001. The Lake Tansi Retired Military Association had taken responsibility for the maintenance and upkeep of the park, but that responsibility was later granted to LTEC. Part of LTEC’s covenant of service is American patriotism and honoring those who have served.
The engraved brick pavers feature the name, branch and service dates and will be added to the over 150 pavers dedicated in the park. The cost of the engraved and installed memorial bricks are $100. To order, pick up a form at Lake Tansi POA, 5050 Shoshone Loop, Crossville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.