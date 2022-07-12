The Plateau will not be quite as hot this week with high temperatures mostly around 85 instead of the 90-92 we had on some days last week.
The heat index in Crossville hit 98 degrees on July 6.
Thunderstorms were also quite numerous during the first week of July because of the high humidity. This week will see a little more sunshine and not quite as humid.
The best chance of thunderstorms looks to be around midweek.
Rainfall for the year currently stands at 4 inches below normal.
Storms this time of year produce lots of cloud-to-ground lightning strikes and while it can be lots of fun to watch the electrical display of a distant thunderstorm, it can be dangerous.
If a person hears thunder, then it is close enough to strike. When thunder roars, go indoors. Stop all outdoor activities and seek shelter in a building or hard-topped vehicle.
Questions or weather data is always available by emailing: weather1@charter.net.
