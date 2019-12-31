The Cumberland County Soil Conservation District has named Terry Lowe as its 2019 Outstanding Livestock Producer for outstanding contributions to the livestock industry and efforts to conserve natural resources.
Lowe, and his wife, Cathy, own and operate Muddy Branch Farm on the Cumberland Plateau. The couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this year.
“Terry has done a tremendous job with his livestock and farming operation, as well as a great leader and advocate for agriculture,” said Jeff Dodson, SCD chairman. “He is an excellent steward of the land, and we are proud to present him with this award.”
Lowe’s farming operation is a commercial beef cow and calf operation where he raises Angus, Simmental and Sim-Angus cattle. He used to raise registered Simmental cattle that his sons, Mike and Mitch, used to show.
Lowe’s current operation consists of approximately 200 acres of pasture and hayland.
Some of the Best Management Practices he has incorporated in his farming operation are a well, pumping plant and alternative watering systems that include 700 feet of pipeline and a freeze-proof water tank, nutrient and pest management, 6,000 feet of cross-fencing for rotational grazing, and 4,000 feet of exclusion fencing which limits livestock access to ponds and creeks and other sensitive areas.
He presently has a contract with the district to install some cross fencing, water tanks and pumping plant through a grant with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.
Lowe has utilized the cost-share programs and services available through the Cumberland County SCD, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.
A member of the SCD board for 18 years, Lowe is presently in his 12th year as vice chairman.
Lowe, who represents the county’s 5th District on Cumberland County Commission, is also a member of the Cumberland Farmers Co-op board of directors and the Farm Service Agency’s County Committee.
