The Cumberland County Soil Conservation District recognized Terry Lowe and Jonathan Presley for implementing best practices in conservation on their farms.
The awards were made during the annual Cumberland County SCD fish fry held Nov. 18.
Lowe was named the 2021 Outstanding Conservation Farmer by the Cumberland County Soil Conservation District.
Lowe and his wife, Cathy, own and operate Muddy Branch Farm on the Cumberland Plateau.
They raise commercial beef cattle and calves with Angus, Simmental and Sim-Angus cattle. Lowe previously raised registered Simmental cattle his sons, Mike and Mitch, would show for 4-H and FFA.
“Terry has done a tremendous job with his livestock and farming operation as well as a great leader and advocate for agriculture,” said Jeff Dodson, chairman of the Cumberland County Soil Conservation District. “He is an excellent steward of the land, and we are proud to present him with this award.”
The current operation includes about 200 acres of pasture and hayland. Lowe has incorporated several conservation best practices on the farm and partnered with the Cumberland County Soil Conservation District, USDA National Resources Conservation Services and Tennessee Department of Agriculture cost-share programs, including:
• a well with pumping plant
• pump for an existing well
• alternative water system with 1,582 feet of pipeline and three freeze-proof water tanks
• nutrient and pest management
• 6,000 feet of cross fencing for rotational grazing
• 4,000 feet of exclusion fencing to limit livestock access to ponds, creeks and other sensitive areas
Lowe has a contract with the Soil Conservation District to install additional cross fencing, water tanks and a pumping plant through a grant with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.
In addition to his farming operation, Lowe has served on the Soil Conservation District Board of Supervisors for 20 years and is in his 14th year as vice chairman. He is also a member of the Farm Service Agency’s County Committee and serves on the Cumberland County Commission representing the 5th District.
Lowe said, “This is an honor to me.”
Lowe said he was raised in Cumberland County and has farmed all his life.
“For years and years, I worked on a job to support my farming and to help build my farm up. I used to always say I’d love to be a full-time farmer. Eight years ago, I started saying I’m a full-time farmer,” Lowe said. “I really do appreciate this. It’s an honor.”
Keith Cole, treasurer for the Cumberland County Soil Conservation District and agriculture teacher at Stone Memorial High School, introduced Presley as the 2021 Outstanding Livestock Producer — a special honor for the educator who once taught Presley as a high school student.
“From day one, I could tell he loved agriculture and everything that goes along with it,” Cole said. “He chose to go on and farm full time even though he could have been a doctor or done any profession he chose.”
Presley operates Presley Farms in the Linary community in southern Cumberland County. The farm is a beef cow/calf and stocker operation.
Presley has incorporated many best management practices into his farm, including rotational grazing, cross fencing, a water distribution system and riparian livestock exclusion areas.
Among the projects he’s completed through cost-share programs of the NRCS, soil conservation district, Tennessee Department of Agriculture and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are:
•4,800 feet of cross fencing
•10,800 feet of exclusion fence
•two wells and pumping stations
•seven free-proof water tanks
•5,100 feet of pipeline
In addition to his best management practices, Presley has previously hosted the SCD annual Conservation Field Day on his farm. During the 2014 field day,
Presley discussed the cattle operation and how embryo transfer is used to genetically improve the quality of their registered cattle.
