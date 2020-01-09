A Crossville man who authorities said stole thousands of dollars worth of lottery tickets from the convenience store where he worked pleaded guilty in Cumberland County Criminal Court and received a suspended sentence.
Nathaniel Baanah Greenberg, 25, pleaded guilty to theft of property of more than $1,000, and was granted judicial diversion. He was placed on probation for two years and is to pay $3,574 in restitution at the rate of $50 a month.
The theft of lottery tickets occurred between Oct. 16-20 at the Miller Mart on S. Main St. in Crossville. The incident was investigated by the Crossville Police Department.
Prosecutors said the owner of Miller Mart was aware of the sentencing agreement.
Court costs were waived in the case.
In other cases on the docket, the following pleas were entered:
•Chance Howard, 18, pleaded guilty to an information charging theft of property of more than $2,500. The charge stems from the theft of a pickup truck on June 8. Howard received a two-year prison sentence to serve at 30% with credit for time already served in jail.
•Johnny Lynn Meece, 45, pleaded guilty to an information charging forgery and received a three-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. Meece is to pay $3,256.78 restitution with court costs waived. He is accused of presenting a forged check to Cumberland County Bank to be cashed. Meece is banned from contact with the bank and the victim.
•Billy Shane Wyatt, 44, pleaded guilty to evading arrest and received a two-year prison sentence to serve with credit for 35 days already served. The charge stems from an incident Oct. 29 during which Wyatt fled from a traffic stop after passing in a no-passing zone.
•Joseph Flurry, 37, charged with a host of thefts and thefts of merchandise, pleaded guilty to theft of more than $1,000 and theft of more than $2,500, and received a 30-month jail sentence. He is to pay $1,322.89 to Rite Aid (Walgreen’s) and $7,955 restitution to Lowe’s. He is banned from both businesses and all remaining charges were dropped.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.