Road work had ticked up in recent weeks around Cumberland County. Repair to the bridges over the Little Obed River on Hwy. 127 N. is continuing. Traffic has been reduced to one lane in each direction, and motorists are asked to use caution when driving through the work zone. A number of paving projects are underway around the county that can impact travel, as well. Expect nightly lane closures on Interstate 40 from Plateau Rd. to near the 318 mile marker Sundays through Fridays. Paving begins at 10 a.m. daily on Hwy. 70 E. from about Village Way to Obed St. Traffic will be reduced to one lane. Paving projects are also underway on various sections of Hwy. 127 and utility work continues on Genesis Rd. north of I-40. Work is continuing on major road construction projects on Hwy. 127 from I-40 north to near Potato Farm Rd. and Lowe Rd. into Fentress County, and from Bryd’s Creek bridge to Hwy. 68 south of Crossville. Work is also ongoing at the Northwest Connector from Genesis Rd. to Hwy. 127 on Interstate Dr.
