Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation recently presented Cumberland County’s Jack Looney with its District IV Distinguished Leader Award for his dedication and volunteer service to the Tennessee Farm Bureau.
Jeff Aiken, Tennessee Farm Bureau president, said Looney’s award is for going above and beyond in his volunteer spirit.
“Our organization wouldn’t be what it is today without the leadership, direction and countless hours of dedication from volunteer leaders,” Aiken said.
“We need to recognize leaders who devote so much to ensure our organization succeeds, and Jack is certainly deserving of this honor.”
The award was presented during the Federation’s 98th annual convention at Franklin’s Cool Springs Marriott.
Looney grew up in the Homestead community. His father was an Extension agent who was instrumental in helping area farmers start growing cash crops.
Active in the 4-H Club, Looney graduated from Cumberland County High School in 1955 and earned his degree in animal science in 1959 from the University of Tennessee.
He followed in his father’s footsteps, becoming an Extension agent in Washington County. He later worked for Dobson Hicks Seed Co. of Nashville and Asgrow Seed, and served six years in the Air National Guard.
Looney and his wife, Shirley, moved back to Cumberland County in 1972 to farm full time with his brother, Tom, in a successful beef cattle operation. They also raised tobacco, green beans, squash and hay.
The Looneys continue to farm in a scaled-back operation with a beef herd.
The Looneys have one child and three grandchildren. Shirley Looney passed away in 2001 after battling cancer.
Looney’s involvement in the community has included recognition as an outstanding farmer by various organizations. He’s been a Farm Bureau member for more than 60 years and his 43 years on the Cumberland County board of directors has included 30 years as board secretary.
“Jack is to be commended for devoting so much of his life to the Farm Bureau mission of working to improve agriculture rural life in Tennessee,” Aiken said.
