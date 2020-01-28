CENTENNIAL CHRONICLE. July 12, 1956. EARLY SETTLERS OF CRAB ORCHARD. An article from the Crossville Chronicle, August 18, 1938, by the late S. C. Brown. Editor Chronicle: The days and scenes of my boy hood in the Crab Orchard community, when Haley's Grove was the center of social and church activities, remain with me without loss of memory or interest, notwithstanding Father Time counts three quarters of a century, more or less, between now and then. One patriarch, Dr. E. G. Haley, his wife and their four sons and six daughters, deserve special mention in connection with that primeval period.
In 1796, the year that Tennessee was admitted into the Union, a North Carolina land warrant or grant was made to Thomas N. Clark for six hundred and forty acres, a mile square, on which the town of Crab Orchard is now located and which became a part of the large Crab Orchard farm. Clark afterwards made many other entries of adjoining land and the farm finally comprised fifteen hundred acres. He sold out to Pleasant Dawson, a large slave owner, who had what was called Negro quarters at the big spring, ever afterward called the “Quarter Spring,” west of where the Crab Orchard Inn was later built by Robert Burke.
Sometime prior to 1810, Elijah Graves Haley, a young man from North Carolina, came to Roane County and there married Mary Alexander. On or about the fifteenth day of August, 1810, he and his wife left Roane county for a new location West of Nashville. On the night of August 16, 1810, they camped in what has long been known as the Renfro Hollow, two miles East of what is now the town of Crab Orchard, where R. A. Renfro afterwards lived and reared a large family. That night Mr. Haley died from what was then thought to be cramp colic, probably a heart attack, or acute indigestion. His widow, Mary Alexander Haley, soon returned to Roane County taking with her the two young Negro slaves they had with them, where in ten days she gave birth to a son and named him for his deceased father, Elijah Graves Haley, in after years known to all of us as Doctor E. G. Haley, the father of the Haley family to whom I have referred.
Afterwards, the widow Haley with her young son moved to Fall Creek, about one and one-half miles above what is now called Ozone and kept tavern and tailored clothes, where the old stone chimney now stands in what is known as Dr. M V. Young's lake or fish pond. The tavern kept by Mrs. Haley was evidently on the first constructed highway across Spencer's Hill leading West through the Renfro Hollow and the Crab Orchard Gap.
More next week.
