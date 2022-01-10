Three Dog Nights are coming in a couple of weeks. Readers should check on this to find out what this means.
A rather quiet week of weather is upcoming for our area with only scattered showers possible around Friday and Saturday.
A little bit of light snow is possible on the tail end of that front Saturday night with colder weather Sunday. Most of this week will be fair to partly cloudy with high temperatures near normal for this time of year with the warmest day expected 50 degrees on Friday.
It continues to look like we could see a return to winter weather and the door opening up to Arctic air returning between the 17th and the end of the month. By the 25th, temperatures likely colder than we had from this past system and a freeze that will likely go down to Central Florida.
Did you know the musical group Three Dog Night from the early ‘70s got their name from something weather-related? Vocalist Danny Hutton’s girlfriend suggested the name after reading a magazine article about Indigenous Australians. The article explained that on cold nights the indigenous people of Australia would customarily sleep in a hole in the ground while embracing a dingo, a native species of wild dog.
On colder nights they would sleep with two dogs and, if the night were freezing, it was a “three dog night.”
Drop an email if you have weather questions to weather1@charter.net.
