Below-normal temperatures and the details of the biggest meteor shower of the year headline our weather this week. Be sure and mark your calendar for the night of Aug. 11 and the early morning hours of the 12th for the Perseid meteor shower. The Perseids is one of the best meteor showers to observe, producing up to 60 meteors per hour at its peak. It is produced by comet Swift-Tuttle, which was discovered in 1862. The Perseids are famous for producing a large number of bright meteors. It peaks this year on the night of the 11th and morning of the 12th. The second quarter moon will block out some of the fainter meteors this year, but the Perseids are so bright and numerous that it should still be a good show. Best viewing will be from a dark location after midnight. Meteors will radiate from the constellation Perseus, but can appear anywhere in the sky.
High temperatures this week will be a little below normal ranging from 80 to 85 degrees on most afternoons. Not bad considering we hit 90 degrees on seven days during the month of July. The hottest day was 92 degrees on the 20th with a heat index of 95 in Crossville. No major rain systems are coming this week, just the usual pop-up showers possible on some afternoons. Rainfall for the month of July in town ended at 5.32 but over 7 inches fell in portions of Fairfield Glade where big thunderstorms hit several days in a row. It was a pretty average month of rainfall in much of the county. We finally ended our run of nine consecutive months of above normal rainfall. Average for the month of August is 4 inches but we had less than an inch for the month in 2007.
If you have weather questions or need some data, I am always available at weather1@charter.net.
