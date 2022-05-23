Two things stand out about our forecast this week. Rain is likely off and on every day through Thursday with some heavy amounts possible. High temperatures this week will only be in the 70s.
This will give Cumberland countians a good break from watering lawns and gardens.
The second big news of the week is the fact that we are expecting a beautiful Memorial Day weekend which is the unofficial start of summer.
Sunny skies are expected from Saturday through Monday with high temperatures 80-85 degrees.
May 27, 1973, brought the heaviest rainfall in one day ever measured in Crossville with 6.29 inches.
May 28, 1961, brought the latest freeze ever in Crossville, with 32 degrees recorded.
The time of year when tornadoes are most likely in Tennessee is coming to a close, and now the three hottest months of the year begin.
As tornado season comes to an end, the next three months bring the most dangerous months for cloud-to-ground lightning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.