Upper Cumberland Development District and Area Agency on Aging and Disability employee Loni Hitchcock has received national recognition for her work. She has been named Senior Medicare Patrol Fraud Prevention’s Finest for August.
“You are receiving this award because of the fantastic SMP partnership and casework-related efforts that you have done for the Tennessee SMP,” said a notification from the Administation for Community Living. “Loni, overall, you are dedicated to helping beneficiaries with their complaints, and it shows through your complex casework.”
The Administration presents the Fraud Prevention’s Finest award to an SMP team member who consistently excels in casework, outreach or partnership, models best practices, and encourages their SMP peers to improve upon their efforts in these areas.
Hitchcock, a nine-year UCDD employee, serves as the state SMP coordinator, tracking Medicare fraud and helping beneficiaries avoid falling victim to scams. She also serves as chair of the Tennessee Vulnerable Adult Coalition, secretary of the Upper Cumberland Adult Abuse Coalition, and as a member of Tennessee’s Federation on Aging Conference Planning Committee.
In addition to her dedication to her role and those served, Hitchcock excels in delivering her complex case, ensuring they are always complete and easy to understand. She’s also completed complex interactions-related training, evident in her SMP-related-referral processes, and shares her casework experiences and provides feedback to her peers on the SMP Monthly Networking Calls and in the most recent conference sessions.
“This is a remarkable national recognition,” said Holly Williams, director of the Upper Cumberland Area Agency on Aging and Disability. “We are proud of the work that Loni has accomplished and continues to accomplish through casework, educational outreach, and partnerships to help empower and assist Medicare beneficiaries and their families.”
Williams added, “Loni is a great asset to the state of Tennessee and the Upper Cumberland.”
The Upper Cumberland Development District’s Area Agency on Aging and Disabilities offers a wide array of programs and services to residents 60 and older, as well as those with disabilities, in the 14-county Upper Cumberland region. The region includes Cumberland, Cannon, Clay, DeKalb, Fentress, Jackson, Macon, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, Smith, Van Buren, Warren and White counties.
Agency offerings include an Adult Abuse Coalition,congregate meals, supports for older and vulnerable adult victims of crime, family caregiver support, home-delivered meals, homemaker service, legal assistance, advocates for residents of long-term care facilities, personal care assistance, public guardianship, senior centers, State Health Insurance Program and transportation.
