The state of Tennessee has added more than 6,000 acres to the Cumberland Trail following the purchase of the Lone Star property in eastern Cumberland County.
Once the site of a proposed wind farm, the property will connect Ozone Falls to the Catoosa/Keyes-Harrison Wildlife Management areas with miles of new wilderness hiking — instead of roadside walking currently required. It is also the final major land acquisition necessary to connect Laurel Snow State Natural Area near Dayton to Nemo Bridge in the Obed Wild and Scenic River.
“Our award-winning state parks are a source of pride for all Tennesseans, and this acquisition shows our commitment to preserving Tennessee’s extraordinary natural resources,” Gov. Bill Lee said. “This acquisition will enhance a Tennessee treasure, the Justin P. Wilson Cumberland Trail State Park, and we are pleased to collaborate with partners inside and outside of government to make this happen.”
The Cumberland Trail became a state park in 1998. When complete, the trail will stretch more than 300 miles from the Cumberland Gap National Historical Park to its southern terminus at the Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park outside Chattanooga.
About 210 miles of trail are open, with volunteers helping add more each year. The route follows along high ridges and deep gorges along or near the eastern edge of the Cumberland Plateau, with views of waterfalls, landscapes, gorges, wildlife and diverse flora.
Conserving Lone Star was a high priority for the Tennessee State Parks system due to its proximity to the Cumberland Trail. The Conservation Fund purchased the land in November 2019 and held it until TDEC and its partners could acquire it. The land was officially transferred on Feb. 20 to TDEC.
“There’s a reason Lone Star was such a high priority for us to protect,” Ralph Knoll, Tennessee representative for The Conservation Fund, said. “It’s rich with conservational value and will greatly benefit the outdoor recreational economy that Tennessee parks and the Cumberland Trail support. This conservation victory would not have been possible without our tremendous partners, U.S. congressional support, and outstanding private fundraising efforts.”
The Lone Star property ranks high among the state’s Wildlife Action Plan for terrestrial habitat, with 22.5 miles of streams and threatened species such as the Allegheny woodrat.
“For people and nature to thrive, habitats need to be protected, enhanced, and restored,” Steve Law, executive director of TennGreen, said. “Our forests and lands along streams on the Cumberland Plateau are critical to conserve because they provide essential habitat to a wide range of wildlife, fish and plant species. We’re grateful to our partners and our fellow conservationists for making this decade-long dream a reality.”
The purchase was made possible through the state’s land acquisition fund, the National Park Service’s State and Local Assistance Program funded by the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Program.
Private donations to TennGreen also assisted the effort, with donations from hundreds of people totaling about $160,000.
Matthew McClannahan, vice president for TennGreen East Tennessee, said at an event in October, “We’re hoping to restore Lone Star to a more natural appearance. We want to put trails in there. We think this could be a crown jewel in Cumberland County.”
“I’ve been on the Cumberland Trail for 14 years, and we’ve been talking about trying to buy the Lone Star tract as long as I’ve been here,” Anthony Jones, assistant park manager, said during a Positively Glade presentation Oct. 17.
Jones designed trails for the parcel during an earlier purchase attempt in 2007.
While he could not say how long it would take to construct trails on the property, he said, “We’ll start building as soon as we’re allowed to.”
Following the land transfer, Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton, who represents Cumberland County, said, “The Cumberland Trail is an example of what makes Tennessee such an international attraction. This acquisition will be an outstanding addition to link our Cumberland trails and foster an extensive trail system that promotes hiking while also preserving our valuable natural resources.”
State Sen. Paul Bailey echoed Sexton’s remarks.
“This is an outstanding step, enhancing one of our great state parks,” he said in a press release from the state. “This is a boost to the region, and we appreciate the work of everyone involved to make this happen.”
Congressman John Rose, who represents Cumberland County and the 6th Congressional District, said, “We are very proud of the Justin P. Wilson Cumberland Trail State Park and the unique asset it is for Tennessee. “Lone Star is a fantastic addition for Tennesseans in the 6th Congressional District to enjoy, as well as an added incentive for folks to travel across the state — and even over state lines — to appreciate all that the 6th District has to offer.”
