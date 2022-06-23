A member of a work crew cutting timber in the area between Linary and Hinch Mountain lost his life Tuesday morning in a logging accident, according to report filed by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim was identified as Terry Lynn Selby, 54, Deck Rd., an employee of Lawson’s Logging, who was dead at the scene. It took rescuers over an hour to recover his body.
The scene was the same area where a plane experiencing mechanical trouble crashed last year and first responders used the same field to access the accident site described as a mile into the woods.
A co-worker told Deputy Cpl. Lucas Turner that he found Selby unresponsive, pinned between two logs. One of the logs had to be cut to free the victim.
Evidence at the scene was consistent with an accidental death.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.