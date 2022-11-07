Battling through an unusually warm day, several local runners fared well Nov. 3 at the Tennessee High School State Cross Country Championships at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville.
Stone Memorial High School finished 19th in the girls’ division of Class A-AA, while two Panthers competed in the boys’ contest. A pair of Cumberland County Lady Jets - Linsey Colton and Alexis Carroll - ran as individuals.
Zach Ostrander qualified in the boys’ competition, but couldn’t compete because of illness.
“I thought everyone ran well,” said Stone Memorial coach Nichole Barton. “I was really concerned about it being hot, but I thought they did well despite the weather.”
Sophomore Shelby Vitous led the Lady Panthers with a time of 22 minutes and 11.30 seconds over the 5,000-meter course, good enough to finish an impressive 44th overall. Senior Haley Suggs was 118th with a time of 24:01, and Laney Wiley, a sophomore, posted a time of 24:30 to finish 128th.
Freshman Lilly Van Hoose (130th), junior Emily Morley (204th) and Madalyn Baker (225th) , a freshman, rounded out the Stone scoring. Van Hoose had a time of 24:41, while Morley finished at 29:20 and Baker had a time of 34:57.
The Lady Panthers finished the race with 484 team points, while Signal Mountain won the girls’ title with 64 points. Signal Mountain standout Zoe Harrington won the individual crown with a time of 19:08.
The Stone Memorial duo of junior Trenton Duncan and sophomore Nathan Wagner posted top-50 finishes in the boys’ A-AA contest. Duncan ran a time of 17:32 to finish 27th, while Wagner finished the course in 46th in a time of 17:55. Jack Martin of Creek Wood won the individual title with a finish of 15:37.
“Trenton was close to his personal best time of 17:21,” Barton said. “Nathan ran a little slower than what we had hoped for, but he worked hard in the race, and he worked hard all year to get to the state meet, and that is all you can hope for. On Thursday, they certainly proved they belonged there.”
Colton, a sophomore at Cumberland County High School, set the pace for the Lady Jets at the state meet. She finished 40th overall with a time of 22:05. Carroll, another sophomore, ran a time of 23:31, good enough for 104th in the final standings.
“The course was difficult and it was warm for a cross country meet, but the kids performed well,” said Cumberland County coach Drew DeLorenzo. “We talked to them about how important the first mile was and how on that course we needed to get out around 7 minutes or under for both Linsey and Alexis. Both of them hit that mark which gave them both a chance to have personal records.”
DeLorenzo said Carroll looked really strong at the halfway point of the race and was battling a big group of runners, while Linsey was running pretty tough and on pace for a personal best.
“At three miles, Linsey and (Stone Memorial runner) Shelby (Vitous) were running right next to one another and had really used one another throughout the race,” DeLorenzo said. “Alexis, at the 3-mile mark, was running tough and finished out with a really solid time.”
“I was extremely proud of both of their efforts. On a tough course and having to deal with that many other runners and as hot as it was, all you can ask for is for the runners to give you everything they had, and Alexis and Linsey certainly did that.”
