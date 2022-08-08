A Cumberland County woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.
According to the preliminary report by Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper William Morgan, Denise Gulczynski, 64, of Crossville, was traveling north on Dunbar Rd. around 1:40 p.m.
Shortly before Ted Davis Rd., Gulczynski lost control of her GMC Envoy while negotiating a curve. The vehicle left the roadway on the right and struck a tree.
Morgan noted Gulczynski was wearing a seatbelt.
She was the only occupant of the vehicle.
