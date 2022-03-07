The 2021 Alzheimer’s Tennessee Plateau Walk/Parade raised $51,012 this past year — a record-setting year that surpassed the $40,000 goal for the event.
Throughout the year, local teams worked to raise money to support Alzheimer’s Tennessee. They’ve held bake sales, offered dress-down days at local businesses, or sought sponsors.
Best Buddies, led by Margaret Brant, raised the most this past year with $17,570 in collections. Uplands Village, led by Trena Wyatt and Barbara Smith, raised $4,698. Betty Davis Eyes, led by Pat Davis, raised $3,990.
Top individual fundraisers were Beverly Robb with Best Buddies, $8,475; Pat Davis with Betty Davis Eyes, $3,972; and Margaret Brant with Best Buddies, $2,125.
Bella from the Best Buddies Team was named the parade mascot.
Money raised supports families affected by Alzheimer’s and related dementias.
Lynn Drew, Plateau regional director, thanked Kelli Tipton for serving as chairperson and Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster and Ken Flierl, honorary co-chairs.
Alzheimer’s Tennessee hosted a drop-by event at the 5th Street Market Feb. 16, with box lunches to go for those who helped make the event a success.
The Plateau Walk and Parade was held Sept. 18 at Legends in Fairfield Glade. Heavy rain that day failed to damper spirits as it was announced the teams had already met their fundraising goal, with several weeks left to raise more for the cause.
Eye Centers of Tennessee was the presenting sponsor for 2021, with additional sponsorships by The Quality Family, Grace Givers Home Care, Track-Ya-Back, LLC, East Tennessee Dodge, Uplands Village, Avalon Hospice, Caris, Crossville Memorial Funeral Home, Cumberland Components, Good Times Wine Spirits & Brew, Life Care Center of Crossville and Nurse Ride Transportation, with media sponsors the Crossville Chronicle, Peg Broadcasting and Homes & Land.
Drew encourages everyone to save the date for the 2022 Plateau Walk/Parade, set Sept. 17. It will mark the 10th annual Plateau event.
To learn more, visit alzTennessee.org.
