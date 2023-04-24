The Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Crossville celebrated 42 high school seniors in Cumberland and surrounding counties who have committed to attending TCAT next year at the April 20 National CTE Letter of Intent Signing Day.
“I really am very proud of you all for taking this step forward in your continued education,” said President of TCAT Crossville Cliff Wightman, in a virtual message to the students.
“My education started here—as a dual-enrolled high school student at the TCAT in Crossville many years ago,” Wightman added. “I had a very, very successful career in industry before returning back to the school here.”
This signing ceremony, which was modeled after the NCAA’s student athlete signing days, is intended for students who have chosen to pursue a career in technical education. The program is sponsored by National Coalition of Certification Centers, also known as NC3, an organization that partners with post-secondary schools and global industry leaders to promote career and technical education.
TCAT Crossville offers 17 programs with a wide range of career possibilities, from practical nursing and surgical technology to building construction and automotive technology. Through TCAT’s programs, students can be prepared to enter the workforce in 20 months or less.
“These careers will lead you to opportunities in industry in Tennessee, to other states and even to other countries if you choose,” said Jena DeMars, TCAT’s student services and marketing coordinator.
Also speaking at the event was Drew Salyer, an account manager for Snap-on—one of the founding business partners with NC3. Snap-on is a company that designs, manufactures and markets tools and equipment for use in the transportation industry, including automotive, aviation and railroad industries.
“We are very big advocates for technical schools and training,” Salyer said. “There is a dire need in this world and in this country for people that are willing to go into technical education.”
Salyer emphasized to the students that not only will TCAT be a positive learning experience for them, but also for the communities around them.
“People will rely on you and your newfound skills to support and sustain the community that you live in,” Salyer said. “Doers like you are the backbone of our country.”
For more information about TCAT and its programs, visit tcatcrossville.edu.
