Local option sales tax collections remain above budget by $53,279 for fiscal year 2019-’20, according to Cumberland County Finance Director Nathan Brock.
Brock gave the information to the budget committee during its January monthly meeting Tuesday.
Brock said actual collections at this point are $4.3 million of an estimated $10.1 million total.
“Our estimates are holding well, and we look good for the fiscal year,” Brock said.
He reported Cumberland County EMS collections for the ambulance service are currently $329,366 above budget for the year.
“These numbers continue to improve, and it looks good for EMS,” Brock said.
Actual collections are at $2.3 million for the fiscal year compared to a total estimate of $4 million.
He said property tax collections were listed at 51%, according to the trustee’s office.
Hotel/motel tax collections remain slightly behind with actual collections listed at $391,209 agains a budget of $817,283 for the fiscal year.
“We are still lower in actual dollar collections at this point compared to the prior year,” he said.
Brock reported prisoner boarding collections at $292,071 for the year against a budget of $743,000, which represents four months of revenue.
The budget committee unanimously approved the following budget amendments:
•$1,367 for the sheriff’s office to accept donations for the Christmas for Kids program.
•$250 for the Military Memorial Museum to accept donations from the Crossville Elks Lodge.
•$4,000 for the solid waste department to accept a grant from Walmart to promote the recycling program in Cumberland County for new containers, advertising and signage in the Obed River Park and Community Complex.
•$2,556.92 for the general purpose school fund budget for the school system to accept donations from the Young Professional Alliance for the food pantry program.
•$4,163.51 for the Board of Education to accept refunds from Stellar Therapy Services for the health services line.
•$19,950.75 for the school system to accept reimbursement from the Tennessee Department of Education for the special education program and funded expenditures.
