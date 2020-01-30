Cumberland County’s local option sales collections remain above budget by $65,000 for fiscal year 2019-’20, according to Cumberland County Finance Director Nathan Brock.
Brock gave the financial report during January’s monthly county commission meeting last week. He reported November sales receipts were roughly $827,000, which is $12,456 above budgeted projections.
He said local option sales tax collections go primarily toward funding the school system.
The other revenue collections remained the same as reported earlier in the month to the county’s budget committee.
The county commission approved the following budget amendments:
•$19,950.75 for the school system to accept reimbursement from the Tennessee Department of Education for the special education program and funded expenditures.
•$4,163.51 for the Board of Education to accept refunds from Stellar Therapy Services for the health services line.
•$4,000 for the solid waste department to accept a grant from Walmart to promote the recycling program in Cumberland County for new containers, advertising and signage in the Obed River Park and Community Complex.
•$2,556.92 for the general purpose school fund budget for the school system to accept donations from the Young Professional Alliance for the food pantry program.
•$1,367 for the sheriff’s office to accept donations for the annual Christmas for Kids program.
•$250 for the Military Memorial Museum to accept donations from the Crossville Elks Lodge.
