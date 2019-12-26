The economy is looking strong in Cumberland County.
Nathan Brock, Cumberland County finance director, reported local option sales tax collections have bounced back and are ahead of budgeted projections for the 2019-’20 fiscal year.
Brock made the report during last week’s county commission meeting. He reported sales tax collections came in at $859,937 which is $36,731 above budgeted figures. Sales tax revenue reflects retail activity from October. It typically takes two months for the county to receive the funds from the state. The county is currently $24,928 above budgeted projections through November for the fiscal year. Local option sales tax collections primarily go toward funding the school system.
Brock reported hotel/motel tax collections are at $329,770 for the year, which is approximately 40.3% of the $817,283 budgeted. He said the department is continuing to monitor the collections as they continue to be down slightly from last year.
He reported property tax collections are at 25.4% of budget, which is ahead of last year’s collections at this point in the fiscal year. Property taxes for 2020 are due by February 28 before penalty fees are added monthly.
Brock said prisoner boarding is at 33.9% of budget with $254,823 collected.
Finally, he said EMS collections for the month were roughly $404,000. This puts year to date collections at $1,817,087 which is $150,422 above budget projections.
The county commission approved the following budget amendments:
•$3,961 General Fund for Juvenile Court, for comp and vacation time to be paid to the former Youth Service Officer.
•$10,160 General Fund for the county fire department to accept donations for the fire department to purchase a rehab emergency support trailer. The trailer purchase is in partnership with the Tennessee Federation of Fire Chaplains.
•$27,965 General Fund for the Cumberland County Health Department. The Tennessee Department of Health has approved withholding of third and fourth quarter county appropriations so funds can be used to repair and replace HVAC control systems at the health department.
A General Fund amendment of $250 for the Cumberland County Military Museum was referred to the budget committee. Commissioner John Patterson, 9th District, received a donation for the military museum. Rebecca Stone, 3rd District, said since the donation did not go through the budget process and did not have proper accounting codes in the resolution, she moved to have it go through the normal budget process. Kyle Davis, 2nd District, supported the motion and it was unanimously approved.
Commissioners Chad Norris, 1st District; Patterson and Carl MacLeod, 9th District, did not attend the meeting.
