Cumberland County’s local option sales tax numbers are $11,803 below budget for the 2019-’20 fiscal year, according to Nathan Brock, county finance director.
Brock gave the budget committee the report last week.
So far of a $10.1 million budget the county has collected roughly $2.6 million. Collections for October came in at $846,819.
“We’re actually up in collections from last year, but we’re not up to the budgeted amount,” Brock said.
He reported property tax collections were at 16.7% for the year, which is almost 1`% higher than this time last year.
Hotel/motel tax collections are also lagging, Brock reported. Actual collections at this point are $253,905, down by nearly $10,000 from this point last year.
Brock reported EMS collections were at $1,063,392 of a $4 million budget, which is 26.6% and ahead of last year’s collections by nearly $400,000.
He reported prisoner boarding collections were at $127,374 of a $743,000 budget, which is 17.1%.
“Those collections represent two months. We get the funding from the state on their schedule,” Brock said.
Deputy Finance Director Jennifer Turner reported all departments were on track for fuel usage, and no problems were anticipated at this point in the budget process.
The committee also approved the following budget amendments:
•$2,478 for the Cumberland County Technology Education Department to accept donations from the Fairfield Glade Ladies Club to help with dual enrollment expenses.
•$2,500 for the sheriff’s office to accept a grant with no matching cost for overtime expenses for three task force officers for drug-related investigations.
•$270 for the sheriff’s office to accept donations to offset costs for the department’s trunk or treat Halloween event.
•$8,000 for Emergency Management Agency to accept a grant for emergency preparedness.
•$1,000 for the county to accept donations from Downtown Crossville Inc. for decorations to be used on the courthouse for Christmas.
•$16,335 from the unassigned fund balance to be used to purchase communication equipment in the courthouse and Milo Lemert Building for a new telephone system.
•$84,970 from the unassigned fund balance for professional services for architects to prepare a transition plan.
Brock said the new internet sales tax collections that will be distributed by the state should start showing up in the near future and will run roughly two months behind the actual collection.
Jim Blalock, 8th District, did not attend the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.