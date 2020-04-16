Local organizations that help people put food on their tables are adjusting to new restrictions on social distancing to continue to help their clients during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There are people in Cumberland County who are still hungry,” said Robert Diller, executive director of the Peavine Care Center. “We will remain open as long as we are able to serve.”
The food bank, at 44 Peavine Plaza, offers food to current and new clients, though their process has changed to comply with best practices recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Cumberland County Health Department and to allow for social distancing.
“We normally begin food distribution at 11:30 a.m. after clients listen to uplifting spiritual briefings by a pastor of one of our sponsoring churches,” Diller explained. “But because of social distancing, we have temporarily dispensed with this portion of our ministry.”
The center asks clients to wait outside, keeping 6 feet distance between each other.
“We serve each client one at a time,” Diller explained.
Once served, the clients are asked to leave the premises so the next client may be served. The center also adjusted hours to begin distribution at 10:30 a.m.
All volunteers are wearing latex gloves and face masks. The Fairfield Glade Fantastic Quilt Guild and the Fairfield Glade Machine Embroidery Sewing Society began sewing fabric masks for the volunteers. Betty McDowell, a member of both organizations and volunteer with the center, organized the effort that is also supporting other nonprofits in the area.
“Our volunteers are awesome,” Diller said. “During this health crisis, it seems that the best of us has emerged.”
For more information or to donate to Peavine Care Center, call 931-484-4570.
At Roane State Community College, Holly Hanson, campus director, is taking emails and calls from students needing help from the campus food pantry. She is able to provide curbside pick-up when items are ready. The pantry is only open to Roane State students, and a valid student ID must be presented.
Hanson can be contacted via email at hansonha@roanestate.edu or by phone, 931-456-4910.
Homestead Methodist Church will not offer an on-site food pantry in April, but Pastor Tim Lewis said emergency food bags are still available.
“Anyone needing an emergency food back can call 931-484-7996 and leave their name, address and phone number, and we will get back to them with instructions on how to pick up an emergency bag,” he said.
House of Hope continues to provide emergency services as needed. However, the office is not open to the public. Clients are being interviewed over the phone and deliveries of needed items, such as children’s bedding or clothes, are delivered with no personal contact. Agencies can use an electronic referral system to share needs of their clients, as well.
Denise Melton, executive director, said, “We are still open for removals due to child abuse and for forensic interviews for children due to child abuse cases.”
House of Hope has always been accessible by law enforcement and the Department of Children’s Services without staff present. Guidelines on cleaning and sanitizing the area after use have been developed.
The Threads of Hope Thrift Store is currently closed, though staff are on call should there be a need.
“We are utilizing the store for things the public may truly need, and that is determined on a case-by-case basis,” Melton said.
Volunteer Organizations Assisting in Disaster activated earlier this month with an emphasis on emergency food assistance, as well.
"We have children at home who are usually in school at this time, families have lost income. Families are in crisis," Mickey Eldridge, executive director of Cumberland Good Samartians, told the Chronicle.
CGS will assist VOAD with casework and outreach, with additional volunteer help from the Cumberland County Rescue Squad and vetted volunteers from several churches that are members of VOAD.
CGS is currently closed to the public, but a hotline — 931-787-1033 — will be available Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents can call if someone they know is in need of food relief or crisis intervention.
