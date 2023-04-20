Civil Air Patrol (U.S. Air Force Air Force Auxiliary) Crossville Squadron-TN 120 will be hosting Tennessee Wing’s search and rescue and disaster relief training in Crossville during the weekend of April 21-23. Crossville Memorial Airport will be mission base during the weekend training. Camp Nakanawa in Mayland will also be used as a base for ground team training. Civil Air Patrol members from across Tennessee will be participating in both air and ground mission training.
Civil Air Patrol trains regularly in search and rescue and disaster relief in both air and ground missions. They conduct 90% of all inland search and rescue in the U.S. that is tasked by the Air Force. Some of the many types of missions that members train for are missing airplanes and people as well as disasters such as tornadoes, hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, forest fires, and other disasters. Civil Air Patrol regularly works with FEMA and TEMA as well as other federal, state, and local agencies. Members from Tennessee Wing have participated in many missions across Tennessee as well as the Southeast region including Puerto Rico.
Members may train as air crew members, ground teams, communications working as radio operators, or mission base staff positions. Each person is required to learn various tasks and skills for the various positions which also require training missions to learn the skills and to remain competent and to hold a qualification in the position.
Participants may train in missing plane scenarios or may be targeted with a certain type of disaster and will be using new and previously learned skills to complete the tasks. Ground teams will mobilize to various targets and will aid in search or disasters from the ground in small groups. Mission radio operators will be based in a mobile trailer with both HF and VHF radios and communicate and relay messages between air and ground crews as well as mission base. At mission base, various mission staff will train for the many different mission staff positions that help coordinate and run the missions. Air crew will fly in either a Cessna 172 or Cessna 182 airplane which are single engine, four-seater airplanes.
Founded in 1941 and established as the official civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force seven years later, Civil Air Patrol is chartered by Congress as a nonprofit organization for the purposes of youth development, aerospace education, and to promote general aviation.
In an auxiliary role as a Total Force partner of the Air Force, CAP operates the world’s largest fleet of single-engine aircraft for search and rescue, disaster relief, training, and education. Civil Air Patrol is dedicated to serving America’s communities, saving lives, and shaping futures.
Crossville Squadron-TN 120 meets the second and fourth Thursday of the month from 6-8 p.m. in the conference room at Crossville Memorial Airport at 2409 Sparta Hwy. in Crossville. Crossville Squadron-TN 120 is a Senior Squadron for ages 18 and older. Interested cadets ages 12 and older can attend Upper Cumberland Composite Squadron in Cookeville. For more information contact Lt. Col Craig Christen, TN-120 Squadron Commander, at 931-224-8261 or ctchristen@earthlink.net.
