Some local businesses will be able to turn on their open signs this week.
Gov. Bill Lee and the state have given the green light to reopening restaurants and retail businesses this week — with conditions.
“I want Tennesseans to know that we want our economy to open up in a slow, measured approach,” Lee said Friday during a special press conference. “I want people to feel safe. I want businesses to provide a safe environment. I want businesses to be able to provide a livelihood for themselves and their employees.”
The state has developed a Tennessee Pledge, a list of guidelines and recommendations for businesses to follow that stresses proper hygiene, social distancing and cleaning standards. Restaurants will be encouraged to take temperature checks of employees and customers. Areas with people standing should also be avoided, with bar areas remaining closed and waiting areas limited to one person per party or use of a text system.
It’s not a mandate, Lee said, but he believes customers will reward businesses who follow the pledge.
“This will be a gradual return to business as usual with room to adjust as we evaluate changing data,” he said.
Reduced occupancy of businesses is a key component of the guidelines. Restaurants were able to return to in-person dining with 50% capacity Monday while retail establishments can open at 50% capacity on Wednesday.
“That’s very limited for us,” said Loretta Reed, of the Bramble Berry Bakery on Genesis Rd.
The dining room is small and, to maintain the 6 feet of social distancing, indoor dining would be about two tables, she said.
She plans to continue with curbside and delivery until May 1. Then they’ll offer the limited indoor seating. She’s also ordered new outdoor tables and chairs that will turn the patio into an outdoor dining area under a roof.
“So when it’s nice, people can sit out there,” she said.
They’ve been doing a brisk business since Lee ordered restaurants to move to to-go orders. Reed said a local Facebook group, Crossville Curbside, helped the new restaurant, which opened in October, gain the attention of local consumers. As individuals moved to support local during the shut down, they gained new customers.
“We hired two more people during this,” Reed said.
She thanked other local restaurants, many of whom have been supporting their fellow eating establishments, particularly Kelly Shepherd of the Flying Pig on Interstate Dr.
“He’s been so supportive,” she said.
Shepherd announced his business would also continue with curbside and to-go orders only for the time being, forgoing opening his dining room until a later date.
“That’s our decision. We just felt it was safer to wait,” Shepherd said, noting his business had not only lost dine-in customers during the pandemic but also the catering arm of the restaurant.
He worries about the possibility of an increase in cases once people start moving about after sheltering in place for a while, saying he understood many people were tired of being home.
But, he added, “People are worried about [the virus]. We’ve been very fortunate, and part of that is people sheltering in place,” Shepherd said.
Asa Reese at Grinder House Coffee has been using the past several weeks to work on a an expansion to his business — a drive-thru at Fifth St. and Rector Ave. behind the Main St. storefront.
“We are ramping up on our drive-thru, online ordering and curb service,” he said, adding that would open May 1.
“We are excited to open our dining room; however I think it’s best to wait and see,” he said, adding that could take place in mid-May.
Reopening take planning, he said.
“A reboot is not a light switch,” he said, noting businesses that have been closed likely need time to get delivering from vendors and staff back on the schedule.
He said the phased reopening outlined was a good idea, allowing people to become comfortable about going out and practicing social distancing. He still has some questions about the guidelines.
The popular Friday night live music events are on hold for now, following the directive from Lee to not open bars or offer live music.
Jennifer Lanizilotta, owner of The Dressing Room, said she would wait to reopen her business until Friday.
“We decided to stick with our original plan instead of rushing it,” she said. “Wednesday was a little too fast. We’re still waiting on gloves to be delivered.”
She plans to have two people working to encourage social distancing in the store and take care of frequent sanitizing of high-touch surfaces, like doorknobs.
Moving forward, the store will be closed Sundays and Mondays to allow two days for deep cleaning.
During the shut down, they’ve continued to offer online shopping and free shipping or curbside pick-up. She’s evaluating those policies and how to continue that service moving forward.
“It’s been a blessing to be online,” she said. “People have been able to see what we have and order.”
But with a store in Crossville and another in Pigeon Forge, the continued closure of tourist attractions means less foot traffic for the business.
“It’s definitely impacted us,” she said.
Some businesses will have to wait longer to reopen. Lee expects to provide information next week for gyms, churches, hospitals and physician practices. Elective procedures remain on hold at this time.
Other business must wait until later in May. This includes close-contact services like barbers and hair salons, nail salons, massage services and tattoo parlors.
“We’re going to get those open as soon as we can, but we want to make sure that we have appropriate guidance in place and we want to make sure we have an adequate supply of masks and gloves and other PPE before those businesses can open,” Lee said.
Lana Tollett, owner of Southern Style beauty salon, said it is a difficult position for people in her field.
“Honestly, people are stuck between a rock and a hard place,” she said.
As self-employed workers, many stylists do not qualify for state unemployment, and federal benefits have been slow to roll out to people who cannot work at this time.
“We’re mostly ready to work. We need to work,” Tollett said.
Some of the supplies that would be necessary to reopen are also hard to find, like disinfectant.
Cosmetologists, barbers and others licensed by the state risk fines if they operate during the shut down.
Before the state closed salons, Tollett said it was a scary time as barbers and cosmetologists tried to protect themselves and their clients while also concentrating on the task at hand.
“It’s exhausting mentally,” she said. “Few professions get to touch people, and we do. It’s a friend and a conversation and a boost and a prayer.”
