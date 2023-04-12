Cumberland County has a new seal and a new flag that highlights the history of the community.
Local artist Bill Quillen was tasked with updating the seal that had been approved in 1996.
The finished image features Black Mountain, one of the most iconic views in Cumberland County and a special place to Quillen.
“It’s a pretty special place, with its location, its history, its geological significance,” Quillen said.
“There’s a lot of symbolism in seals and flags,” Quillen added.
For him, he thinks about early settlers to the county. The view from the overlook features Grassy Cove, one of the earliest areas of settlement in Cumberland County. The site was also once a homestead, as well.
“There’s pride in the beauty of the area and what we’ve maintained,” Quillen said.
Quillen said the project began with a conversation with his neighbor, who told him to call Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster, who had talked with the neighbor about updating the 1996 seal.
There were numerous drafts sent back and forth as Quillen worked to provide the county with an updated seal that could be used in the current digital environment. Various scenes and landmarks were considered before determining the approved design which would move to the Cumberland County Commission.
Once the seal was approved, a county flag design was developed to incorporate the new seal.
Quillen is a local artist who works in various media, including graphic design. His work adorns several buildings in the community, including a large mural at The Amp behind the Cumberland County Courthouse.
Quillen grew up in Cumberland County. He studied fine art and graphic design at Middle Tennessee State University, Memphis State University and Southwestern Technical College in North Carolina. He worked in Nashville for a time, gaining experience at a lithographic print shop and a Music Row advertising agency in addition to working as a freelance designer and illustrator.
Quillen returned to his hometown and worked as a photographer and darkroom technician for the Cumberland County Times and later the Crossville Chronicle. He also operated his own graphic design, photography and art studio, Quillen Art Productions.
He later worked for TAP Publishing in their prepress department, where he worked for 25 years.
Quillen, now retired from printing, continues to create from his home studio: pottery, clay, paintings, and more. He accepts commissions for artwork.
Quillen makes his home in Crossville with his wife, Anne.
The Cumberland County Commission approved the use of the new seal design and the county flag with a unanimous vote at its March 20 meeting.
