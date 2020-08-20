Crossville officials approved a $419,500 loan application in July to finish construction of the Catoosa water tank on Hwy. 127 N.
Some phrasing on the application to USDA Rural Development, however, gave Councilman Rob Harrison pause. The phrase, “there shall not be any bond feasance,” prompted him to contact Larry Kidwell, president of Kidwell and Co. Kidwell serves as the city’s bond agent and provides financial guidance.
“The feasance is paying off the bonds, and he’d never seen that language,” Harrison said. “He wanted to talk to the loan officer and try to figure out what their intention was. I’m concerned that he had not looked at it in the loan documents beforehand.”
Harrison said he’d reached out to both Kidwell and City Finance Manager Fred Houston. Houston, however, said he was awaiting guidance from Kidwell. City Manager Greg Wood noted Kidwell was supposed to call “at lunchtime.” As of the noon special-called meeting July 24, officials hadn’t heard from him.
Wood said he understands the phrase to mean no lien can be taken on the property that’s financed.
“I hate to be the devil’s advocate, but is there a vested interest in going for bond financing vs. Rural Development in that he gets a fee for it?” Wood asked.
Rural Development funding is through the USDA, which does not require the issuance of bonds.
That, Harrison said, is not his impression.
“He gets a fee either way, right? he asked.
“Not for this,” Wood replied.
Harrison said, “He gets 1% of all municipal financing, from my understanding.”
City Attorney Will Ridley explained that Kidwell’s contract calls for him to receive 1% for any bonds he assists with while offering financial guidance as a service.
“If there’s a conflict of interest, I’ll ask him to disclose it,” Harrison said.
Councilman J.H. Graham III moved to approve the resolution for the application of funds “for discussion.” It was seconded by Councilman Scot Shanks.
On roll-call vote, Graham and Mayor James Mayberry voted to approve, with “pass” votes initially cast by Shanks and Councilman Art Gernt. Shanks abstained, and Gernt voted in favor.
Harrison voted against the motion.
“We have a contract with [Kidwell] to look at these things, and he has not looked at it,” Harrison said. “And I think we can wait another couple of weeks to let him look at it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.