A spokesperson with the Tennessee Department of Corrections Board of Parole has confirmed that it has received a clemency application from Houston Foley Lloyd, the TDOC inmate who pled guilty in 2009 to killing a prison nurse and her 4-year-old child.
In that application, Lloyd is requesting a commutation of his two life sentence from Gov. Bill Lee. The application is currently under review by the board, according to Board of Parole Communications Director Dustin Krugel.
Kimberly Wyatt, 27, an LPN working for the Tennessee Department of Corrections, and her four-year-old daughter, Sarah, were shot to death in the parking lot of Lantana Church of Christ on June 3, 2006.
A second daughter, age 6 at the time, witnessed her mom and sister being gunned down in the church parking lot. She was not injured.
Three years later, Lloyd, 51, of Kingston Springs near Nashville, admitted to the killings. He stood before then-Criminal Court Judge Leon Burns and pleaded guilty to two first-degree murder charges. He was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences and is not eligible for parole.
Krugel shared the following information on the clemency application process. That process is outlined at https://www.tn.gov/bop/agency-services/executive-clemency-unit.html.
Houston qualifies to apply for clemency because his guilty pleas were to non-capital murder cases.
Clemency applications (pardons, commutations, exonerations) can only be filed by the person convicted of a crime or his or her legal counsel, the state website states. Inmates can also contact the institutional Probation Parole Specialist where the inmate is serving his time to help start the process.
The clemency request is filed with the Board of Parole’s Executive Clemency Unit and must be received by the board by July 1, 2022, to provide adequate time for review and any necessary hearings before the end of the governor’s term, Krugel explained.
Clemency applications are vetted by the Board of Parole first and the Board’s Executive Clemency Unit is responsible for processing all applications. The final decision, however, rests with the governor.
Applications that meet all criteria listed on the application and updated by each administration will then be reviewed by a seven-member of the board to determine if a formal hearing will be conducted.
Krugel noted that inmates filing applications that are incomplete have to restart the entire process.
Each member of the Board of Parole then reviews the application and makes a decision on whether to deny or grant a formal clemency hearing. If this happens, notification letters are sent to public officials and registered interested parties 30 days prior to the scheduled hearing.
Both District Attorney Bryant Dunaway and Cumberland County Sheriff Casey Cox said this week they have not received notice. Cox said he is monitoring the situation closely while Dunaway said it is his belief that the process is in the early stages.
If the board denies a formal hearing, no notifications are sent to public officials or interested parties.
Krugel noted the board does not refer clemency cases to the governor’s office and does not make a non-binding recommendation to the governor. It was also noted that if not recommended for a formal hearing, it does not stop an inmate from reapplying at a later date.
“The Board does not refer these cases to the governor’s office and does not make a non-binding recommendation to the governor. This does not preclude the petitioner from submitting their application to the governor again and it does not preclude the governor from reviewing and granting clemency on his/her (governor’s) motion.
“After the hearing is held, notification of the board’s non-binding recommendation to the governor is sent to the petitioner, attorney (if one is representing the inmate), public officials and interested parties,” the application process states.
No time table is set for when certain actions or hearings will be held at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.