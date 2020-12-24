The Crossville City Council approved closing Lillian Ct. and an adjacent alley when it met Dec. 8.
“You’re going to have some complications when the survey comes out to keep it open,” City Manager Greg Wood told the council during its Dec. 1 work session.
Some of the property owned by the city has been “encroached” by the property owners with buildings and parking lots, he said.
The right-of-way runs between N. Main St. and Old Jamestown Hwy. It divides property owned by Buddy Page.
A portion of the road off Old Jamestown Hwy. was closed several years earlier at the request of Roy McClanahan, who owned property on both sides of the undeveloped road.
The city considered closing the entire road, but that would have resulted in a landlocked parcel of land. Since then, property owner Tom Flynn has agreed to combine that parcel and another parcel he owns off N. Main St. into one piece of property.
Property owners Page, Mike Dalton and Darryl Cole have all agreed to the road closure and the closure of a 16-foot right-of-way off N. Main St. McClanahan, however, asked that the small alleyway be left open as it provided access to N. Main St.
Crossville Mayor James Mayberry said the Tennessee Department of Transportation required 25 feet for residential access from the main road and 50 feet for commercial property. There are also multiple driveways already in place. That makes it unlikely the state would permit an additional driveway access in the area, he said.
The Crossville Planning Commission recommended the closure of both Lillian Ct. and the unnamed alley.
Councilman Scot Shanks moved to close Lillian Ct. and the adjoining alleyway, supported by Councilman Art Gernt. The motion was unanimously approved, and will require two additional readings before taking effect.
The city also approved the annexation of two parcels of land off Hwy. 70 W., Sparta Hwy.
Wilma C. Marlow requested the city accept her 3.5 acres off Sparta Hwy. into the city.
Joan P. Marlow, just down the road, also sought annexation for her 7 acres of property. Both noted they were interested in having city services, including police and fire protection and trash removal.
In other business, the council appointed Crawford as the Mayor Pro Tem.
Mayberry said he typically asked the councilman who received the most votes in the most recent election to serve as the Mayor Pro Tem. That was Councilman Scot Shanks, who declined the position.
Crawford will serve in the role for two years. He can lead meetings and sign documents as necessary should Mayberry be unavailable.
The council also reappointed Ivy Gardner Mayberry as the city judge, with a two-year term. She has served in this role since January 2015.
Gernt moved to approve the appointment, supported by Crawford.
James Mayberry abstained from the vote, which was approved 4-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.