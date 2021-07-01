A sudden summer afternoon thunderstorm brought near tragedy to the congregation of a Westel area church in eastern Cumberland County Tuesday evening. Lightning struck the church steeple.
Quick response by Cumberland County firefighters aided by Rockwood and Crossville fire departments resulted in no damage to the church sanctuary or main building. Firefighters were able to save the cross that stood atop the church steeple, even as the steeple smoldered during the removal.
E-911 dispatchers received a call just minutes before 5 p.m. CDT that lightning struck the Westel Baptist Church located at the corner of Westel Loop and Hwy. 70 E.
Retired CCFD firefighter Terry Carter was one of the first persons on the scene and was familiar with the church building because he has attended church there. He went inside and quickly threw the breakers on the electric panel, stopping power to the church.
He and other arriving firefighters kept responding units informed on a fire in the steeple at the church. With the equipment at hand, firefighters could not reach the steeple.
Calls to Crossville and Rockwood fire departments resulted in tower trucks responding to the scene. Rockwood firefighters arrived first and the Crossville response was canceled.
For nearly two hours, firefighters attempted to reach the source of burning and smoldering embers inside the steeple without success. The decision was made to cut the steeple down in sections to make sure the fire would not be a threat to the main building.
First, firefighters removed the old rugged cross that has stood over the Westel community since the church was built.
Once removed, the steeple was cut from the top of the church in sections with burning embers, wood and metal tossed to the parking lot below.
Once accomplished, firefighters placed a tarp over the base of the steeple to prevent damage from rain.
As a result, it was reported that no damage was inflicted on the entry way beneath the steeple.
Firefighters remained on the scene until 6:15 p.m. No injuries were reported.
