Tuesday, April 6, at approximatley 3:40 p.m. Crossville Fire, Crossville Police, Cumberland County EMS, Crossville/Cumberland County EMA responded to 80 Justice St. (Life Care Center of Crossville for a report of fire and smoke in the building. The Crossville Fire Department quickly extinquished the small fire located around one of the nurses’ stations.
breaking
Life Care Center residents relocated after small fire
There were three residents and two staff members transported to Cumberland Medical Center to be evaluated for minor smoke inhalation. Adminstration staff is working to relocate residents to another part of the building that was unaffected. There will be a more detailed release at a later time from Crossville Fire Chief Chris South, Crossville/Cumberland County EMA Director Travis Cole, and Medical Director Dr. Fox.
