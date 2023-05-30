Summer has unofficially started with Memorial Day. So, let’s swing into the season with the Cumberland Swing Experience appearing on Wednesday, May 31 at noon in the Cumberland Room. This is big band music at its best.
Great New Books
Drowning: The Rescue of Flight 1421 by T. J. Newman
A spectacular aviation thriller that readers will be relieved to know is fiction. Just off the coast of Hawaii, Flight 1421’s engine explodes minutes after takeoff with 99 souls aboard. With no controls, “the plane was dead in the air” and the pilot makes an emergency landing into the Pacific Ocean with inevitable but disastrous results. Although some people perish on impact, “the worst was yet to come.” The survivors are left with a Hobson’s choice: escape the airplane and hope the burning jet fuel on the ocean’s surface doesn’t kill them or stay in the fuselage and probably drown when it sinks and is crushed by the depths. Twelve passengers and crew remain alive in the airbus, including Will Kent and his 11-year-old daughter, Shannon. On a nearby island, Will’s soon-to-be-ex-wife Chris learns about the crash and decides to help in the rescue efforts. By an amazing coincidence, she just happens to have all the engineering, scuba diving and spot-welding chops to complement her fierce Mama Bear personality. Meanwhile, Will convinces a few passengers to stay inside the sinking fuselage as they desperately look for ways to keep the structure watertight. In an important subplot, Will and Chris separately reflect on what had gone so terribly wrong in their family: their older daughter, Annie, had died years before and neither parent knows how to cope with that pain. Now Chris faces more losses: her family, the remaining passengers and crew and perhaps her own life. The wrecked airbus is balanced on the precipice of a cliff 200 feet below the surface, close to the limits of where anyone can come to help. If it falls off the edge, all hope is lost. A taut, gripping yarn. Not for the weak-kneed.
The Trial of the Century by Gregg Jarrett and Don Yaeger
Clarence Darrow’s “unyielding commitment to civil liberties and intellectual freedoms” takes center stage in this brisk account of the 1925 Scopes “Monkey” Trial. Fox News analyst Jarrett (The Russia Hoax) notes that after Tennessee enacted a bill banning the teaching of evolution in public schools, the ACLU looked for a state educator willing to test the law in court. With the encouragement of a local businessman who wanted to bring publicity to Dayton, TN, science teacher John Scopes agreed to incriminate himself, setting the stage for a legal clash between Darrow and three-time presidential candidate William Jennings Bryant. Arguing that “any discourse over evolution was protected speech,” Darrow struggled to make headway against a hostile judge and a prosecutor who claimed that the teaching of natural selection necessarily “denies the Story of the Divine Creation of man as taught in the Bible.” Though Scopes lost the case and was ordered to pay a $100 fine, the ruling was overturned on a technicality and Darrow “ultimately prevailed in his efforts to preserve intellectual freedom and the advancement of science,” according to Jarrett. Though Jarrett sticks to familiar ground, it’s a colorful and dramatic retelling.
Killing Moon by Jo Nesbo
When a serial killer strikes in Oslo, the legendary Harry Hole is in Los Angeles is fired from his job and slowly drowning in drink. Then he learns that a woman who once saved his life is seriously endangered by the case, and he returns home to head a ragtag team of former operatives intent on capturing the culprit.
Library Laugh l
What did the baby corn say to the mama corn? Where’s POP-corn?
Libraries=Information
The surprising benefits of spinach. This nutrient-dense, widely available vegetable has a noteworthy list of important benefits: it protects vision health and prevents cataracts and macular degeneration; preserves brain health and delays cognitive decline; lowers blood pressure to prevent cardiovascular disease; prevents cancer; prevents obesity; prevents osteoporosis; and prevents skin aging.
Library Laugh ll
Why do flamingoes always lift one leg? They would fall if they lifted both.
Stingy Schobel Says
A dual-flush toilet is a great way to save water at home because it lets you decide if you need a full or partial flush. But if you have a single-flush toilet, what do you do to save water? You can convert your toilet to a more efficient one by switching out the toilet flapper. For less than $10, you can add an adjustable flapper that allows you to shorten the chain, meaning a conventional toilet that wastes 5 to 7 gallons of water can now be made into a water-efficient one that uses just 2.5 gallons.
