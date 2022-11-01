On Nov. 2 at noon, the Plateau Women’s Chorus will present Songs In The Key Of She in the Cumberland Room at the Library. Be sure to attend this 50-person chorus for a delightful afternoon.
The Piecemakers have provided us with some pumpkin quilts for October. Come see and admire their creativeness hanging from the balcony. November will see Christmas on display. Get ready!
Great New Books
Cinema Speculation by Quentin Tarantino
Quentin Tarantino was born in 1963 in Knoxville, Tennessee. He is the writer-director of nine feature films, the winner of two Academy Awards for Best Original Screenplay, and the author of the novel Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. In addition to being among the most celebrated of contemporary filmmakers, Quentin Tarantino is possibly the most joyously infectious movie lover alive. For years he has touted in interviews his eventual turn to writing books about films. Now, with Cinema Speculation, the time has come, and the results are everything his passionate fans—and all movie lovers—could have hoped for. Organized around key American films from the 1970s, all of which he first saw as a young moviegoer at the time, this book is as intellectually rigorous and insightful as it is rollicking and entertaining. At once film criticism, film theory, a feat of reporting, and wonderful personal history, it is all written in the singular voice recognizable immediately as QT's and with the rare perspective about cinema possible only from one of the greatest practitioners of the art form.
Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir by Matthew Perry
The beloved star of Friends takes us behind the scenes of the hit sitcom and his struggles with addiction in this candid, funny, and revelatory memoir that delivers a powerful message of hope and persistence in an extraordinary story that only he could tell, Matthew Perry takes readers onto the soundstage of the most successful sitcom of all time while opening up about his private struggles with addiction. Candid, self-aware, and told with his trademark humor, Perry vividly details his lifelong battle with the disease and what fueled it despite seemingly having it all. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing is an unforgettable memoir that shares the most intimate details of the love Perry lost, his darkest days, and his greatest friends. Unflinchingly honest, moving, and hilarious: this is the book fans have been waiting for.
Racing the Light by Robert Crais
Adele Schumacher tells PI Elvis Cole that she believes her son, Josh, a controversial podcaster, is being held by the government at Area 51. Adele has a purse stuffed with cash, a brain full of government conspiracies, and, oddly, a professional bodyguard. Who is this woman? When Cole finally tracks him down, the podcaster reveals that his mother and father were both employed by the government and, quite possibly, reworked captured alien technology. But it turns out that's not really relevant. The real question is, who are the assorted assassins? A whirlwind of action, fisticuffs, and stray bullets.
Library Laugh I
What do you call shoes made of banana peels? SLIPPERS!
Stingy Schobel Says
As the weather is most likely cooling down where you live, your outdoor window boxes and garden pots may still have potting soil inside. So, the question is: Is that soil any good? If you are repotting a household plant, can you reuse the old soil? The answer is no, unless you know for certain that the soil is free of any disease. Since it's virtually impossible to tell, the best way to reuse potting soil is to sprinkle it in the yard, where the sun will have a chance to "bake" the soil (killing any disease) and eventually it will blend right into the ground. Just scatter and rake the soil after it's had a chance to "bake."
Even in an age of digital media, printed books are still in demand and can be donated if you're ready to make room on your bookshelf at home. The rule of thumb for donating books is this: If the book was published in the last two or three years, donate it to your local library, which will resell the book at a fundraiser for their valuable work. If it's older than that, donate it to a Salvation Army or Goodwill store. If the book is moldy, torn, missing pages or is a reference book like a dictionary or encyclopedia, recycle or toss it.
Library Laugh II
What did the fisherman name his daughter? Annette.
Libraries=Information
The vegetable oil you use to deep fry, saute and cook with can wreak havoc on the environment, because cooking oil is pretty much just like motor oil when it goes down the drain. Even plant-based oil can create problems for water and animals, and at water treatment centers. Small amounts of used oil can be poured into the trash, where it’ll be absorbed into paperboard and other porous matter. Larger amounts should be poured into an old food container with a lid; throw it in the freezer until it turns solid and make sure it's sealed before throwing it in the trash.
Commented
