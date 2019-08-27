A Cumberland County woman whose son is an inmate at the Cumberland County Justice Center says she is the victim of a blackmail attempt, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.
The 67-year-old Daymon Circle woman reported Aug. 21 that she received a letter in the mail from an unknown source, demanding money be placed in a McDonald’s bag and thrown underneath a tree in front of the hospital the following day at 1 p.m.
The letter claims that the woman’s son, who is an inmate in the county jail, “snitched out two people in one pod for smoking and was moved to their pod and that he owed people and they were gonna beat the hell out of him,” according to Officer Henrietta Kerley’s report.
The letter went on to state that the son would be hurt if she showed the letter to anyone and did not comply with stated demands. The mother told officials she was fearful for her son’s safety.
Investigation is continuing.
