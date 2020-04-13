Some of the top law enforcement administrators in Cumberland County agree on the right to be armed and two throw support to Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s proposal of an open carry law.
While two support Lee’s proposal, two others tentatively support the proposal as announced, but want to know more about the final bill, and what amendments to the proposal are added.
All four — Crossville Police Chief Jesse Brooks, Cumberland County Sheriff Casey Cox, Fairfield Glade Police Chief Michael Williams and Lake Tansi Security Police Department Chief Anthony Brow — support the right to carry guns.
“The Second Amendment is what it is and I believe in it and support it,” Brooks told the Chronicle. “I’ve been around guns my whole life, hunted with family members and am comfortable with them.
“What is passed down from the state legislature I will support. State laws will be enforced.”
Cox, a military veteran, has also been around guns most of his life and has no problem with the proposal as announced. “I am a strong supporter of the Second Amendment. As Sheriff I took an oath to uphold and support the Constitution of the United States. I am glad to see the proposed enhancements of firearm violations against felons, violent criminals and drug dealers. With that said, I would like to know more about what is in the law and what the final version will be when it goes through the channels of the General Assembly.
“From what I have seen, there are some good things included in the governor’s proposal. I am just waiting to see draft of the final bill.”
“I am a firm supporter of the Second Amendment. The bill that the Governor has proposed has many advantages and disadvantages,” Williams said in his comments. “The fact that Tennesseans will not have to pay a steep fee for the issuance of the handgun permit is a positive because it is their right.
“However, the benefit of the current process does allow for those who carry to receive training that helps to ensure the safety and knowledge for those who carry weapons in our state.”
Said Brown, “I am very much in support of the allowing the carry of handguns without a permit. There are a few reasons I take this position. First, the United States Constitution gave us a right to do so. Second, no matter what the law says, criminals will have guns. They will acquire them illegally.
“This creates a situation where you have law-abiding citizens that are unprepared to defend themselves from an armed criminal element because they choose to obey the law and the armed criminal element will not obey the law.
“Third, more guns on the street in the hands of law-abiding citizens make society safer because more people are prepared to protect themselves or others in the event of a violent act. If the criminal element knows that more people are armed, they will be less likely to use violence because of fear of someone being able to defend themselves against violence.”
On Feb. 27, Lee announced he was proposing legislation “to advance the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding Tennesseans by implementing a Constitutional Carry Law,” it was announced in a press release.
“The Second Amendment is clear and concise and secures the freedoms of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms,” Lee said at a press conference. “I am pleased to announce Constitutional Carry legislation that will protect the Second Amendment rights of Tennesseans, while also stiffening penalties on criminals who steal or illegally possess firearms.”
In short, Lee’s proposal would extend the right to carry a handgun to all law-abiding citizens with or without a permit, who are 21 and older, except in current restricted areas.
The proposal would do the following:
•Increase the penalty for theft of a firearm to a felony;
•Provide a sentencing enhancement for theft of a firearm from a vehicle;
•Increase the minimum sentence for theft of a firearm from 30 to 180 days; and,
•Increase sentences for unlawful possession of a firearm by violent felons and felony drug offenders, possession of a handgun by a felon and unlawfully providing a handgun to a juvenile or allowing a juvenile to possess a handgun.
“This legislation ensures that law-abiding citizens have a constitutional right to carry their handgun, but if you are a violent criminal, felon or drug dealer, there will be no tolerance for unlawful gun possession in Tennessee,” said Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton.
There have been reports that while a large number of states recognize the Tennessee handgun permit, those same states will not recognize an open carry law. It will only be good in Tennessee.
Brooks noted that an officer on patrol has a certain measure of comfort knowing that the citizen they come into contact with has a gun permit and the training that goes along with securing a permit under the present law.
“I think having a permit shows responsibility,” said Brooks. He does not waiver, however, on his support of the Second Amendment and an individual’s right to bear arms.
“We have a sworn duty to try to keep everyone in town safe,” said Brooks. “And we will enforce whatever law the legislature sends down.”
Citizens, like law enforcement officials, will be watching to learn what will be included in the final version of the proposal that will be up for ratification.
