NASHVILLE (AP) — The top two leaders of Tennessee’s General Assembly announced Friday that they are working to address legislation regarding COVID-19 topics during the upcoming legislative session that will be held later this month.
However, despite the declarations from House Speaker Cameron Sexton and Senate Speaker Randy McNally, it’s unknown if their attempt will be successful.
Gov. Bill Lee announced this week that a special legislative session will be held on Oct. 18 with the sole purpose of the Republican-controlled Legislature passing a $500 million incentive package that was created to secure a large Ford Motor Co. project in Memphis.
Ford and South Korean battery maker SK Innovation will build an assembly plant — known as the Blue Oval City project — by 2025 at the megasite about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Memphis, near the small town of Stanton in rural Haywood County.
Lee, a Republican, declined to expand the purpose of the special session to include COVID-19 measures that have been pushed by some GOP lawmakers upset at local mandates that have been implemented across the state. Instead, he extended an executive order that allowed families to opt their children out of school mask mandates to prevent the spread of COVID-19 despite the order being blocked by federal judges in three counties.
On Friday, Sexton and McNally called the Memphis megasite deal “transformational for Tennessee” but said COVID-19 mandates have been “burdensome” for many Tennesseans.
“We are working together per our state constitution to call an additional special session upon the completion of the megasite session to address issues surrounding COVID-19,” the two speakers said in a statement without specifying what legislation they wanted to pass.
In Tennessee, if lawmakers want to take up topics outside of what the governor outlined during a special session, it would take two-thirds support in both the House and Senate chambers. That means it would require 22 ayes from the 33-member Senate and 66 ayes from the 99-member House.
McNally initially resisted calls for a COVID-19 related special session, but his spokesperson said the Republican believes it’s now appropriate since the General Assembly will already be back in Nashville.
In a Facebook post, Sexton said he had heard from many Tennesseans seeking relief from COVID-19 mandates. In early September, President Joe Biden announced a federal rule that businesses with 100 or more employees must ensure employees are vaccinated or testing weekly for the coronavirus. The government is also requiring health care providers who receive Medicare or Medicaid funding to ensure workers are vaccinated.
Several large companies have instituted similar requirements ahead of the federal rule.
In August, lawmakers had sought a special legislative session to discuss COVID-19 issues, like school mask mandates, COVID-related discrimination, ensuring educators receive compensation for COVID-related leave, and other issues from the ongoing pandemic. Lee issued his executive order allowing parents to opt out of school mask mandates as a compromise on the legislative session.
Cumberland County reported 400 active cases on Sept. 30, the most recent data available at press time from the Tennessee Department of Health. That’s down from 589 active cases a week earlier, Sept. 23.
Director of Schools Ina Maxwell reported 56 students and 13 staff members in the school system have tested positive for the virus, with 103 students and four staff members quarantined due to close contact. The week before, there were 60 students and 19 staff members testing positive for COVID-19, with 163 students and six staff members in quarantine.
Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the county has had 276 residents hospitalized and 201 residents have died from the virus.
• Heather Mullinix, Chronicle editor, contributed to this report.
