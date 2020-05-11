Having trouble with your unemployment claim? Are you unsure how to access TennCare or food stamp benefits following a job loss? Do you need guidance on what to do about your mortgage?
The Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands is now offering weekly Facebook Live episodes. Each Wednesday at noon, lawyers with Middle Tennessee’s largest nonprofit law firm tackle frequently asked questions on important topics related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
William Bush and Deven Wilson discussed unemployment eligibility and appeals on May 6.
Videos are archived on the Facebook page, so you can go back and view any topics you have missed.
•May 13: Mary Gillum – Tax issues and IRS stimulus payments
•May 20: Russ Overby – TennCare, SNAP (food stamps) and other assistance
•May 27: Patricia Jones – Mortgage Payments
•June 3: Rachel Moses and Aimee Luna – Domestic violence resources
