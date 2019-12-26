When it comes to parental fears perhaps none are more dread-inducing than the possibility that you won’t be able to feed your children. Such fears are harsh realities for many that live in low-income areas of the country. And during the summer parents that go to work during the day may be left with a difficult dilemma if their child is unable to prepare food for themselves, or their family cannot afford food, or there are limited or no options for babysitting.
No Kid Hungry is a nonprofit organization whose mission statement is to end childhood hunger. Their Seamless Summer Option program, sponsored by the Cumberland County School Nutrition Program, offers meals to children under the age of 18 in low income areas at no cost to the parents.
Terry Ann Lee, cafeteria manager at Cumberland County High School, has been made a member of No Kid Hungry’s 2019 Summer Hero Hall of Fame for her help in serving meals to many children who would have otherwise gone without food.
“We run three summer feeding buses. We also have the school here opened for the kids to come here,” Lee said. “We do breakfast, lunch, snack and supper.”
The Seamless Summer Option program has grown significantly since starting, going from just over 23,000 meals served in 2012 to almost 80,000 in 2019.
“The kids will run out to the bus and get their lunches. You would not believe, when you play your music or blow your horn, how many kids you get to come out to eat,” Lee said. “On my highest day, between 800 and 900 lunches are prepared here at CCHS and are taken out to the kids.”
Lee, along with several other volunteers, packed into buses and traveled to low income areas and prepared meals for any children who arrived.
The meals prepared by these buses aren’t simply cold sandwiches and junk food. Items available for the children include things like chicken strips, hamburgers, hot dogs, pizza, mashed potatoes, green beans, and fresh fruits just to name a few.
“I feel that if we ever lost this program, the kids would go hungry,” Lee said. “I see it so much when I pull in a place and you see little kids running out to the bus because they don’t want to miss it. I’ve been told by parents that their kids wouldn’t have had anything to eat were it not for us delivering there.”
The program has been very successful and, in Lee’s opinion, shows no sign of slowing down.
“I see the program going full steam ahead,” Lee said. “There’s only more families moving into Cumberland County. Times are not the best in the world; there’s going to be hungry kids. It’s just a necessity to have here in Cumberland County. It’d be hard for me to sleep at night knowing we didn’t have something like this.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.