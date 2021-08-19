Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order Monday that allows parents across the state to “opt out” of mask mandates imposed by school districts.
“While local decision-making is important, individual decision-making by a parent on issues regarding the health and well-being of their child is the most important,” Lee said in a statement.
“Districts will make the decision they believe are best for their schools, but parents will have the ultimate decision-making for their individual child’s health and well-being. I will not be calling a special session at this time.”
The U.S. Department of Education has warned the order could prevent schools from providing a safe in-person learning environment, the Tennessean reported Thursday, and that could impact compliance with federal rules.
Thursday marked the 13th student day of the school year in Cumberland County.
The school system, which does not have a mask mandate in place, reported 94 students and 18 staff member had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week, with 185 students and seven staff members in quarantine due to exposure to someone with the virus. The week before, the school system reported 27 students and seven staff members had reported positive COVID-19 tests, with 59 students and three staff members in quarantine. School resumed Aug. 2 in Cumberland County.
Last year, students who were in quarantine could continue classes virtually. That’s not an option this year. So students and teachers may have intermittent absences from school.
Director of Schools Ina Maxwell said, “If a student is quarantined, we’re providing them with their classwork to complete and return, like we did in the past. We’re working with families attendance-wise.”
The school system is working with the Cumberland County Health Department for contact tracing. If the school system is made aware of a positive case, they contact families whose students may have been exposed.
Nurse Supervisor Marsha Polson advises families to contact the health department or their primary care provider to determine their next steps.
Maxwell anticipates additional guidance related to student attendance in the coming days.
Maxwell said schools have disposable masks available for anyone who wants one. Hand sanitizing stations are available and schools are emphasizing good hand washing and hygiene.
“And we are attempting to social distance as much as possible,” she added.
Cleaning protocols established last year are continuing, with emphasis on high-touch areas. The school system also continues to get donations to support COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
“We are trying to the greatest extent we can mitigate the spread of disease,” Maxwell said.
Maxwell added the school system is in need of substitutes. It also has job openings for teachers, teaching assistants, custodians, food service, bus drivers, and other support staff. Active job listings can be found at the school system’s website, ccschools.k12tn.net.
There are 471 active cases of COVID-19 in Cumberland County, according to the most recent data from the Tennessee Department of Health. Cumberland County reported the following increases in cases from Aug. 11-Aug. 17:
•Ages 0-10, 33 new cases, a 6.87% increase
•Ages 11-20, 65 new cases, a 7.56% increase
•Ages 21-30, 42 new cases, a 3.86% increase
•Ages 31-40, 47 new cases, a 4.03% increase
•Ages 41-50, 31 new cases, a 3.15% increase
•Ages 51-60, 30 new cases, a 2.45% increase
•Ages 61-70, 29 new cases, a 2.24% increase
•Ages 71-80, 24 new cases, a 2.71% increase
•Ages 81+, 6 new cases, a 1.36% increase
Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton said Monday’s executive order removes the need for a special legislative session at this time. Sexton and other House Republicans had sought a legislative session to address school districts implementing mask mandates as classes resumed amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.
“Gov. Lee’s executive order issued today is good news in affirming a parent’s right to make healthcare decisions for their children. I am hopeful this order can be extended further by curtailing the power of the six independent health departments that can still impose unlimited mandates upon our business community,” Sexton said. “I feel confident the immediate need for a special session has been averted in the interim by using executive orders. However, the House still stands ready to act if the call comes.”
Executive Order 84 applies to mask mandates in schools serving grades kindergarten through 12. It states parents have the right to opt their children out of any requirements to wear a mask at school, on a bus or at school functions by notifying the school or local education agency in writing.
Lee said vaccines remain the best tool available to fight the ongoing pandemic.
“I encourage Tennesseans who have not been vaccinated to talk to their doctor to consider getting vaccinated and to make an informed decision. I worked with my doctor and received the vaccine and it has been a dependable tool to keep me healthy,” he said. “The government will not mandate or require anyone to get a vaccine but I encourage you to consider it for yourself. It’s widely available, it’s effective and it’s free.”
Following the announcement Monday, Shelby County Schools and Metro Nashville Public Schools announced masks would continue to be required for all students. Legislative leaders have threatened to take action against those systems.
Vaccines are approved for use in ages 12 and older.
Lee said parents need to keep students home if they are ill. Health leaders also recommend frequent hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, and maintaining social distancing. The Centers for Disease Control has said individuals in areas with high transmission need to wear masks regardless of vaccination status, including schools where students not yet old enough for the vaccines may be gathered.
The Department of Health reports 38.1% of Cumberland County residents are fully vaccinated, with 41.57% with at least one dose of the two-dose regimen. Among youth, 153 residents ages 10-14 who are fully vaccinated and 416 residents ages 15-19.
Vaccinations are available at county health departments with no appointment. Cumberland County offers vaccines 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays. Beginning Thursday, they offer extended Thursday hours with vaccinations available until 5:30 p.m.
Testing is available 10 a.m.-noon weekdays at the Health Department, 1503 S. Main St.
