Restaurants are serving customers curbside. Gyms sit dark. Local playgrounds are closed.
The moves follow an executive order issued Sunday to limit gatherings and restrict some businesses as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rises across the state until April 6.
“This pandemic is not only a health crisis, but an economic crisis. The decisions that we’re making every day are trying to alleviate both of them,” Lee said during a press briefing Monday.
The city of Crossville closed its playgrounds Monday and is limiting City Hall’s lobby to appointments only.
Some of the metropolitan governments have taken business closures a step further, closing “non-essential” businesses.
Lee said he talks with mayors of those communities almost daily.
“I certainly support those solutions,” Lee said. “This virus does not act the same in high-density areas as it does in other areas. So it’s not a one-size-fits-all solution.
“Nothing is off the table, and decisions change every day.”
Locally, some residents have called on the mayors to close businesses for a time.
Crossville Mayor James Mayberry told the Chronicle the public would determine if businesses remain open.
“The businesses I have talked to, and am experiencing personally, have had a drastic reduction in traffic,” Mayberry said.
“But we are monitoring COVID-19’s progress constantly, and everything is subject to change.”
County Mayor Allen Foster said the county is following guidelines from the Centers from Disease Control, but the state’s emergency declaration did not give him the authority to order private businesses to close, he said.
“I don’t have the legal authority to close them,” Foster told the Chronicle. “Only the governor and the department of health do.”
Lee called on Tennesseans to use their innovation and creativity to help solve a myriad of issues facing both the state and the country. He pointed to efforts across the state to identify treatments and develop a vaccine for the novel coronavirus.
“We will get through this. But we want to get through this like Tennesseans,” he said.
He called on people in the state to help their neighbors and check in with elderly residents or to give blood.
“We want Tennesseans to stay home if they can stay home,” he said. “Quit going out if you don’t have to go out. Don’t gather with people if it’s not absolutely required that you be there for some essential service.”
The press conference was held remotely via the internet, Lee’s first such press briefing.
“Every single Tennessean should wake up and take personal responsibility for saving the lives of the people around them, and for saving the livelihood of their neighbors,” Lee said. “If we can mitigate this in a substantive way, we can minimize the financial damage.”
While there has been a focus on the “15 Days to Slow the Spread” campaign from the federal level, Lee said the state is taking a “long view.”
“This is not going to go away in 15 days. We know that,” he said.
“This is going to be quite an effort for quite some time. But if we do this right, then we can get through it in a way that minimizes the damage, economically and from a health care standpoint.
“The 14-15 days is a really important period of time, but we have a long runway ahead of us to solve this problem.”
Lee said the state anticipates there will be an increase in unemployment as businesses close or scale back services due to the executive order.
“Part of my goal is to aggressively address this health crisis, but we have a lot of folks who stand to have real hard economic times as a result of this. The decisions we make as leaders have profound impacts on people’s lives,” Lee said.
Lee has launched a COVID-19 Unified Command team. He appointed Stuart McWhorter, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration, to lead the COVID-19 team. The team also include Patrick Sheehan, TEMA director; Dr. Lisa Piercey, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health; and Major Gen. Jeff Holmes, adjutant general of the Tennessee Department of the Military. They will address health, economic and supply issues.
Monday, Lee ordered outpatient surgery centers and dentists offices to cease non-emergency services through April 13. He has also asked those offices to donate their personal protective equipment to their nearest National Guard Armory.
Lee added he is in close contact with the federal government regarding the state’s supply of personal protective equipment and medical supplies, such as ventilators.
“There are some very promising developments that are happening in the coming days,” Lee said. Tennessee will benefit from those national efforts, he said.
“But we are not depending on others to find and source equipment for our state. We are working really hard within our own departments to do that. We have dedicated resources there.”
He offered an example of calling on higher education institutions to use their 3-D printers to make face shields for health care workers and help extend the life of face masks.
