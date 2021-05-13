A leasing proposal could add 23 new vehicles to the Crossville city fleet next year.
But that’s not all.
“Whether the budget is balanced or not hinges on whether we go with this or not,” said City Manager Greg Wood during the Crossville City Council work session last week.
Wood told the council in April the proposed 2021-’22 budget is “a couple hundred thousand dollars in the hole” after cuts were made. At that time, he said the deal has the potential to save the city $400,000.
He reported during the May 11 monthly council meeting that Fred Houston, city finance director, has studied the numbers and believes the program would be of “significant savings.”
Wood and Mayor James Mayberry have been in talks with Mary Elizabeth Roe of Enterprise Fleet Services, who addressed the entire council at the regular monthly work session May 4.
The matter was on the May 11 agenda, but the council decided to continue talks during an upcoming work session. The work session will be at 4:30 p.m. May 18.
The company works with a number of Tennessee local governments, including Hamilton, Rutherford and Blount counties and the cities of Livingston and Greeneville.
Roe said the company’s aim is to help the entities replace city-owned vehicles more quickly at less cost with newer leased counterparts.
The plan would update the entire city fleet replaced within five years. The cycle would then be repeated, with Roe projecting a $1.9 million overall 10-year savings on vehicles.
“It was going to take you roughly 11 years to replace all 66 of those vehicles, just based on the city’s buying patterns,” Roe said. That number does not include the Crossville Police Department fleet.
She noted that maintenance costs are about 15 cents per mile now. “And we’re going to be able to get that down. Just based on newer vehicles, your maintenance costs should start going down. Your shop should see the vehicles fewer and fewer times and allow them to work on heavier pieces.”
Earlier budgeting plans, Wood said, were to replace 14 vehicles for $662,000. The leasing plan replaces 28 with five police vehicles for around $250,000.
“We can do more with less capital out the door,” Roe said. “Most of the time, cash is king — and especially for a government entity. Probably the worst place you could throw it is into a bunch of vehicles. Put it into projects, put it into new buildings, different things like that and use the vehicles as operating assets.”
Wood replied, “We’re going to use this to balance the budget so we don’t have any more cuts or raise taxes.”
The leased vehicles have no mileage or wear-and-tear penalties or restrictions. “It’s really just a different way to fund the vehicle,” she added.
While Roe said her job is to show city officials and department heads the costs and specifications between vehicle brands, the one they choose to lease is up to them.
Wood asked council members and department heads, many of whom were at the meeting, to study the leasing proposal and the city’s capital improvement plan. At the council’s request, Houston will prepare cost analysis data from other counties and cities participating in the program.
