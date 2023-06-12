Veterans and their spouses and survivors are invited to learn more about recent changes in federal law regarding eligibility for certain benefits and to learn about planning for end of life.
This free program is sponsored by the Associates and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapters 1015. It is set for Saturday, July 15, from 10:450-1:45 at Cumberland Fellowship Church in the Grow Center, 1640 West Ave.
The program includes question and answer sessions with Cumberland County Veterans Service Officer James Dignan, attorney Christi Hale and Pastor Brian McWethy with Cumberland Fellowship.
Topics include information on the Veterans CARE Act, PACT Act and other new legislation; understanding Tennessee laws; wills and trusts from other states; and end of life wishes for healthcare.
For more information, call 931-210-7653.
