The Crossville City Council approved a water leak protection service that covers both customers and the city against losses in the event of a leak.
The move brings to a close the city’s policy of forgiving half the water bill following a leak, though Councilman J.H. Graham III had proposed the city consider a program that only covered the customer’s losses.
“I don’t want the city to change its policy on the one half forgiveness,” Graham said during the council’s Dec. 10 meeting. He asked for proposals for water leak services to cover the customer’s half of the cost.
Councilman Rob Harrison countered the program could protect customers from future rate hikes.
“It’s falling on all the other ratepayers to have to pay when there is a leak under this current policy. I’m hopeful this would reduce the amount of losses that we have. I know it would,” he said.
The city has approximately 13,000 water customers in the city and Catoosa water departments. From 2014 through 2017, the city lost $383,658 due to water leaks while city customers paid the same amount for high water bills due to leaks.
In 2018, the city forgave $115,000 in water losses while customers faced bills totaling $115,000 over the year.
Crossville Mayor James Mayberry moved to approve the water leak protection program offered by Water Leak Relief of Crossville.
The company would cover the cost of all water losses up to $2,500 per customer. The fee, $1.35 per month for residential customers, $4.70 per month for single-occupancy commercial customers and $9.45 per month for multiple-occupancy customers, would be added to monthly water bills, and the city would pay the company directly.
“I’d like to include an administrative charge in the amount of 30 cents, which is the industry standard,” Mayberry said.
The motion was supported by Harrison.
Customers can opt out of the program; however, if the customer had a leak, they would be responsible for the full cost of the lost water.
The plan only covers the cost of water. Josh Stone with Water Leak Relief said customers will be able to add water line and sewer line relief services, as well.
Last month, Graham had asked for time to determine if the city could self-insure against water losses. During the council’s Dec. 3 work session, Graham said the Municipal Technical Advisory Service had advised him it is not legal for the city to use customer rates for leak protection.
“This policy we’re entering into with this company changes the policy that has been in effect for many, many years and has put this one-half of the water loss cost as a burden on the ratepayers,” Graham said during the meeting.
He said such insurance would cost approximately half the fee proposed for the full water loss coverage.
Harrison said continuing to forgive half the cost of lost water was essentially a self-insured program.
But covering that cost with the proposed plan could allow the city to reduce water rates in the future or, Mayberry said, delay the need for increased rates.
The motion was unanimously approved.
The program should begin in February.
In other business, the council approved the following items:
•Changing the name of Mariners Pointe Dr. to Pointe Landing
•Adopting the 2019 supplement to the Code of Ordinances
•Temporary street closings for the 2020 Friday at the Crossroads events
•$9,042.50 for purchase of 50 new Glock 22 pistols for the Crossville Police Department
•$29,344 for purchase of a 2019 Ford F150 truck from Ford of Murfreesboro for use at Meadow Park Lake
