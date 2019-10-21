Repairs are complete on three sinks identified with elevated lead content at a Cumberland County school. Retests show the sinks are now in compliance with safety standards for drinking water.
“We tested Pine View and found there was a problem with three sinks in the locker room,” Director of Schools Janet Graham said.
The tests came after a new law that requires school systems to test drinking water sources in school facilities constructed before 1998. The Cumberland County Board of Education approved a policy last fall that governs the local testing and compliance program.
Water is collected and allowed to sit overnight. It is then tested. If lead is detected at a level of 15 parts per billion to 20 parts per billion, the school can continue testing on an annual basis to monitor those water sources. If the tests detect lead at more than 20 parts per billion, the water source must be immediately removed from service and the problem corrected.
At Pine View, that meant replacing the mixing valves at a cost of about $180.
“It was just those sinks,” Graham said. “We don’t believe it was the main line.”
Initial testing at the school cost about $1,800. Retesting the three sinks cost $500.
Next up will be testing at Cumberland County High School and Martin Elementary, with estimated costs of $4,000.
Other schools requiring testing are Homestead Elementary, Pleasant Hill Elementary and North Cumberland Elementary. Once construction is complete at Crab Orchard Elementary, the oldest remaining section of the building will date from 2001.
Graham said the school system budgeted funds to take care of testing and comply with the law. However, the state included no funding in its legislative action for school systems to implement the testing program.
